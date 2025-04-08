Netflix just added one of my favourite family movies fresh from the cinema — and it's perfect timing for Easter

By published

Netflix has added a feel-good family movie with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes just in time for the school holidays.

The Brown family and Mrs Bird in Peru for Paddington in Peru
(Image credit: STUDIOCANAL)

There's amazing news for Paddinton fans because the third installment in the franchise, Paddinton in Peru, is now available to stream for free on Netflix in the UK — music to the ears of parents everywhere who are looking for ways to entertain the kids in the school holidays without breaking the bank.

In case you missed it, the third live-action movie broke records at the UK box office, and now it has been added to the streaming service after making more than $160 million worldwide.

The movie, which lands on Netflix today (Tuesday, April 8), sees all our franchise favorites return, including Hugh Bonneville as Mr Brown, Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton as the voices of Paddington Bear and Aunt Lucy respectively, and Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Jim Broadbent too.

The biggest cast change is that Emily Mortimer has replaced Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown, but we have gained the amazing Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother and Antonio Banderas as riverboat captain Hunter Cabot - two castings that are pure genius.

While Paddinton in Peru had big boots to fill after the perfection that were the first two Paddinton movies (particularly the second installment - do movies get any better than that?!), this is a film that will please all generations, making it the perfect addition to your family film night.

Paddington on a rock in Paddington in Peru

Paddington In Peru is now available to stream at home for free. (Image credit: STUDIOCANAL)

Directed by award-winning Dougal Wilson, the movie brings Paddington’s story full circle as he returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears.

But as always with Paddington, things run far from smoothly and as the Brown Family head off on a thrilling adventure, a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

The movie landed in UK theatres at the end of 2024, but US fans had to wait until February 2025.

However, while you can watch from the comfort of your own home for free in the UK now, there is also good news for US fans because it is thought the movie will be landing on Netflix in the US in the coming months.

One top tip for this movie: watch until the very end. If you get to the credits and think the film is severely lacking Hugh Grant as the deliciously devious Phoenix Buchanan, then you are in for a treat. His appearance is short, it's sweet, and it's well worth staying in your seat for an extra few minutes!

CATEGORIES
Claire Crick
Claire Crick
Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch

Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia. 

After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off

She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz! 

As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Nicolas Cage in The Surfer

The Surfer: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Nicolas Cage movie
Sinister Surgeon

A doctor's dream job turns deadly in Lifetime's Sinister Surgeon, premiering tonight
Victoria with John

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden makes a shocking discovery about John's past?
See more latest
Most Popular
Deacon (Sean Kanan) at Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon picks a fight with the wrong guy?
Sterling K. Brown and Krys Marshall as Xavier and Robinson at a bar in Paradise episode 5
Sterling K. Brown’s Paradise makes its broadcast TV debut on ABC tonight, April 7
Maurice Johnson as Ted in the hospital in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted takes drastic measures to deal with Leslie problem?
Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Bill (Don Diamont) in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam's medical crisis a wake-up call for Bill?
Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is delayed for some viewers tonight, April 7 — here’s why
Maura West as Ava smirking in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Ava uses Ric’s crash to earn a huge payday?
Zuleyka Silver as Audra having a drink in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra acquires a secret weapon to take down Kyle?
Elizabeth Moss as June holding a baby in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6
How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online and catch up on past seasons
Sinister Surgeon
A doctor's dream job turns deadly in Lifetime's Sinister Surgeon, premiering tonight
A key art shot of the Beyond Paradise cast, standing on the quayside in Shipton Abbott (portrayed by the Cornish town of Looe). From left to right: Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins.
Beyond Paradise copies Death in Paradise as main character to become prime suspect
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch