Netflix just added one of my favourite family movies fresh from the cinema — and it's perfect timing for Easter

There's amazing news for Paddinton fans because the third installment in the franchise, Paddinton in Peru, is now available to stream for free on Netflix in the UK — music to the ears of parents everywhere who are looking for ways to entertain the kids in the school holidays without breaking the bank.

In case you missed it, the third live-action movie broke records at the UK box office, and now it has been added to the streaming service after making more than $160 million worldwide.

The movie, which lands on Netflix today (Tuesday, April 8), sees all our franchise favorites return, including Hugh Bonneville as Mr Brown, Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton as the voices of Paddington Bear and Aunt Lucy respectively, and Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Jim Broadbent too.

The biggest cast change is that Emily Mortimer has replaced Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown, but we have gained the amazing Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother and Antonio Banderas as riverboat captain Hunter Cabot - two castings that are pure genius.

While Paddinton in Peru had big boots to fill after the perfection that were the first two Paddinton movies (particularly the second installment - do movies get any better than that?!), this is a film that will please all generations, making it the perfect addition to your family film night.

Paddington In Peru is now available to stream at home for free. (Image credit: STUDIOCANAL)

Directed by award-winning Dougal Wilson, the movie brings Paddington’s story full circle as he returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears.

But as always with Paddington, things run far from smoothly and as the Brown Family head off on a thrilling adventure, a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

The movie landed in UK theatres at the end of 2024, but US fans had to wait until February 2025.

However, while you can watch from the comfort of your own home for free in the UK now, there is also good news for US fans because it is thought the movie will be landing on Netflix in the US in the coming months.

One top tip for this movie: watch until the very end. If you get to the credits and think the film is severely lacking Hugh Grant as the deliciously devious Phoenix Buchanan, then you are in for a treat. His appearance is short, it's sweet, and it's well worth staying in your seat for an extra few minutes!