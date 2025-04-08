Netflix just added one of my favourite family movies fresh from the cinema — and it's perfect timing for Easter
Netflix has added a feel-good family movie with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes just in time for the school holidays.
There's amazing news for Paddinton fans because the third installment in the franchise, Paddinton in Peru, is now available to stream for free on Netflix in the UK — music to the ears of parents everywhere who are looking for ways to entertain the kids in the school holidays without breaking the bank.
In case you missed it, the third live-action movie broke records at the UK box office, and now it has been added to the streaming service after making more than $160 million worldwide.
The movie, which lands on Netflix today (Tuesday, April 8), sees all our franchise favorites return, including Hugh Bonneville as Mr Brown, Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton as the voices of Paddington Bear and Aunt Lucy respectively, and Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Jim Broadbent too.
The biggest cast change is that Emily Mortimer has replaced Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown, but we have gained the amazing Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother and Antonio Banderas as riverboat captain Hunter Cabot - two castings that are pure genius.
While Paddinton in Peru had big boots to fill after the perfection that were the first two Paddinton movies (particularly the second installment - do movies get any better than that?!), this is a film that will please all generations, making it the perfect addition to your family film night.
Directed by award-winning Dougal Wilson, the movie brings Paddington’s story full circle as he returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears.
But as always with Paddington, things run far from smoothly and as the Brown Family head off on a thrilling adventure, a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.
The movie landed in UK theatres at the end of 2024, but US fans had to wait until February 2025.
However, while you can watch from the comfort of your own home for free in the UK now, there is also good news for US fans because it is thought the movie will be landing on Netflix in the US in the coming months.
One top tip for this movie: watch until the very end. If you get to the credits and think the film is severely lacking Hugh Grant as the deliciously devious Phoenix Buchanan, then you are in for a treat. His appearance is short, it's sweet, and it's well worth staying in your seat for an extra few minutes!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
