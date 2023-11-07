The Night Manager season 2: everything we know

The Night Manager season 2 is in the works, reportedly, and we have to say we're very excited at the prospect of Tom Hiddleston returning to the world of espionage!

The first series of the show, which was based upon the novel of the same name by famous novelist John Le Carre, was one of the most successful dramas of the year when it aired on BBC One in 2016, winning a host of Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes.

Any follow-up would be hotly anticipated, so imagine our delight when we heard news that season two is in the works earlier this year — with reports circulating that it could be renewed for TWO more seasons.

Here's everything we know about a potential sequel...

Rumors suggest the show will be a joint production by Amazon Prime and the BBC, but neither broadcaster has officially confirmed its return as of yet. Filming was due to begin in South America and London, which if true could mean a potential release date of 2024. When we hear more we'll be sure to let you know.

If you want to catch up on The Night Manager season 1, you can stream it on the BBC iPlayer in the UK and Prime Video in the US.

The Night Manager season 2 plot

The first season of The Night Manager followed Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), the titular night manager at a hotel in Cairo and former British soldier, who was drafted in by a member of a British Foreign Office task force who's been investigating the illegal arms trade.

Pine was asked to infiltrate the inner circle of an English billionaire, Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) and spy on him, yet found himself drawn towards Roper's beautiful fiance Jed Marshall (Elizabeth Debicki).

However, while the first season was based on John Le Carre's famous novel, the acclaimed writer never got around to penning a sequel, so the second season will be charting new territory.

Le Carré – real name David Cornwell – passed away at the age of 89 in December 2020, but letters published in the 2022 book "A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré" revealed how he had several meetings about a possible follow-up series.

In one message he explained how he hoped to "bring together the old gang, minus Tom Hollander, whose part I so carelessly dispatched".

We hope David Farr, who adapted the first series and has been signed up to write the new one, was present at those meetings and managed to glean some ideas from the great novelist.

Yet we do have a vague idea of what might be going on, as rumors suggest the second season will be set in the present day and directly follow on from where we left off. Richard Roper has been carried off by the Syrians, and Jonathan Pine is informed that the billionaire has died two years later. But his troubles are far from over, as he's expected to face up to an even greater, deadlier challenge.

With South America named as one of the filming locations, it seems sure we can expect just as much sun as the last one, which took us to Egypt and the Mediterranean.

The Night Manager season 2 cast

According to Deadline, Tom Hiddleston (who's had great success with Disney Plus superhero series Loki) is set to return as the show's dashing lead, Jonathan Pine.

There's no news yet on who else might be back, but stars like Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki, who've both starred in different seasons of The Crown this appearing in The Night Manager season 1, could return.

Debicki played Jed Marshall, Richard Roper's partner who became romantically involved with Jonathan Pine, while Colman played Angela Burr, a member of the Foreign Office task force.

David Harewood could also return, although we fear Tom Hollander, who played the foul-mouthed and ill-fated Corky, won't be back. We didn't really like him much anyway tbh.

The Night Manager season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as one drops.