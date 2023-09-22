Overlooked Daniel Craig movie nabs Netflix UK Top 10 spot

Steven Soderbergh's 2017 heist comedy movie Logan Lucky has sped into the Netflix UK Top 10 after arriving on the platform in September.

The Netflix movie release schedule regularly allows recent blockbusters or indie hits to find a new audience, and it looks like Logan Lucky has ended up doing exactly that. At the time, this cult favorite is sitting pretty at the Number 8 slot in the Netflix Top 10, a week after landing on the service.

Whilst that does mean it hasn't beaten out Originals like Love At First Sight or DC's Wonder Woman 1984, it's still an impressive feat given Logan Lucky is less well known than some of the other top Netflix movies right now.

Logan Lucky stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan, who set out to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina with the help of the notorious safe-cracker, Joe Bang (Daniel Craig).

Together with their sister Mellie (Daisy Jones and The Six's Riley Keough) and Bang's dimwitted brothers Sam and Fish (Brian Gleeson and Jack Quaid), they dream up a plan that involves everything from springing Joe Bang out of prison, wilfully infesting the Speedway with cockroaches, and improvised explosives made from gummy bears. Oh, and if that wasn't enough big names for you, the supporting cast also includes Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Sebastian Stan, Katherine Heigl and Seth MacFarlane.

Director Steven Soderbergh — of Ocean' Eleven trilogy fame — came out of retirement just to work on the film and released this hilarious heist comedy through his own distribution company, Fingerprint Releasing.

If you're looking for something new to watch, Logan Lucky definitely comes highly recommended. The film has a 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes aggregated from a total of 290 reviews, with many highlighting the star-studded cast's performances and Soderbergh's direction in particular.

Despite all its praise, the film only managed to rake in $48 million worldwide at the Box Office (via Box Office Mojo), meaning that plenty of would-be fans probably missed out on this comedy caper the first time around. So, now's the perfect time to give Logan Lucky a shot!