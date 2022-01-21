'Ozark' star reveals they 'accidentally' found out about shocking season 3 twist

Ozark season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with fans eagerly tuning in after the shocking events of season 3, including the unexpected death of one major character.

During the season 3 finale, Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) met her demise at the hands of a hitman, leaving Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) covered in her blood.

Helen worked for the Mexican drug cartel's Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), the main antagonist of Ozark, and had ordered the hit against Helen, before offering the Byrdes an opportunity to work with him.

Omar decided his allegiance was now with the Byrdes after they had helped him end the gang war by involving the FBI, and had Helen killed so she would no longer be in their way.

Fans were not expecting this huge twist, and it remains one of the most shocking deaths of season 3. It even shocked cast members too, with Sam Dermody actor Kevin L Johnson revealing he was "surprised" by it.

Sam, who plays the real estate agent, told Express.co.uk: "I accidentally found out about that moment when chatting with another cast member after we wrapped season.

"I had completely forgotten that conversation though when I saw that moment in the show! Surprised the hell out of me!"

He added: "It was in the script though. I just refused to read them."

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres in 12 hours!! But seeing as it's been 664 days since there was a new episode, here's a recap of what happened last season pic.twitter.com/y62MmDXRdVJanuary 20, 2022 See more

The fourth season of Ozark is split into two parts, with the first episode picking up from the shocking events of season 3. We see Wendy and Marty in Omar's bathroom washing Helen's blood off them, clearly both shaken by what had happened, as well as Omar's willingness to cooperate with them.

Omar introduces the Byrdes to his nephew Javier (Alfonso Herrera), and the couple begin to take on what used to be Helen's role which is both a powerful and dangerous position to be in. They're safe for now, but will it stay that way?

Ozark season 4: Part 1 is now available to watch on Netflix.