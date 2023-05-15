Philip Glenister on playing his first cop since Gene Hunt
Philip Glenister takes on the role of former career detective Paul Bethell, making it his first cop role since his Life on Mars character.
Philip Glenister has spoken about what it's like playing a cop in the new BBC drama Steeltown Murders, following his iconic Life on Mars part as DCI Gene Hunt.
The actor is well-loved for playing Gene in the BBC series Life on Mars and follow-up Ashes to Ashes, where he starred alongside John Simm and Keeley Hawes respectively.
His no-nonsense detective was a fan favourite, and now he's taking on another police role in Steeltown Murders. Philip plays real-life former career detective Paul Bethell, who worked for South Wales Police and received a lifetime award for his service.
And Phil says his latest character is a million miles away from Gene. "I think it’s a responsibility and it’s a privilege. It’s interesting because I haven’t played a policeman since Gene Hunt in Ashes to Ashes.
"I am so aligned with that role, so it’s really — not to use the word exciting, but — I wanted to play another policeman and this was totally the opposite to Gene Hunt in many respects."
This time, he's taking on a real person and he admitted he felt it was important to be respectful in his portrayal, as he helps adapt what really happened in Port Talbot.
Philip added: "Paul Bethell is a real person and Gene Hunt is fictional. I think the overall feeling is that it’s a responsibility to serve the story because there are obviously family members. We have to serve the story and them above all and respect them. I think respect is the word."
The actor went on to comment on the traumatic nature of the story, adding: "When it’s based on something that is real and so traumatic because it involves three teenage girls, and having daughters myself, it hits you. It’s unimaginable what the families have gone through.
"I haven’t sort of looked at it as a thriller, to me, it’s more a drama-documentary that we are making. You want it to be entertaining, educational and informative, all the things you want in a good drama. So, hopefully we have done it justice."
Steeltown Murders starts on BBC One on Monday, May 15 at 9 pm. Episodes will also be available on iPlayer.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!