Plex adds 85 channels of free live TV and music

When you think of Plex, you generally think of a locally based media server, with some sort of hard drive or network attached storage that lets you serve up all your favorite films locally, instead of having to rely on a stream that you don't really control. Or, OK, maybe you rely on someone else's Plex library to stream video to your home, locally. Or maybe you use Plex to record over-the-air TV via an antenna and serve it back to any of your devices anywhere in the world.

Today, Plex has entered a new category of home entertainment with the addition of more than 80 channels of live television. Eighty-five, to be exact, with 65 coming with traditional video, and another 20 music channels.

As you'd expect, the whole thing is based around advertising. The live TV is available in 220 countries (with 80 percent of the channels available in all of the regions) and works on Amazon Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Android TV, the Plex web app, and on Roku.

And note that you don't have to have a subscription to Plex Pass to take advantage of the new free video — it's available to anyone with a Plex account.

What channels are on Plex Live TV?

As you'd expect, you're not going to find the major broadcast and cable channels here. But what you will find is a lot of content that'll keep your brain occupied in the background. Here's a list of all the channels that are on Plex Live TV:

AFV Espanol

AFV Family

Asian Crush

Bambu

Bollywood Classics

Channel Fight

Chopper Town

Comedy Dynamics

CONTV

Cooking Panda

Deal or No Deal

Docurama

Dove Channel

Drink TV

Edge Sport

ESR

Fail Army

Footballers Love

Fubo Sports Network

Game Show Central

Glewd TV

Gravitas Movies

Hollywire

IGN

KidoodleTV

KidsFlix

KMTV

Law & Crime Trial Network

Made in Hollywood

Maverick Black Cinema

MavTV Select

Midnight Pulp

Nosey

People Are Awesome

PlayWorks

PopStar! TV

Real Nosey

Retro Crush

Reuters

Revery Now

Revry

Revry2

So ... Real

Sports Grid

SQAD

Surf Now TV

Tankee

Tastemade

The Archive

The Boat Show

The Bob Ross Channel

The Design Network

The Film Detective

The Love Destination

The Pet Collective

Toon Googles Jr.

ToonGoggles

TV Classics

Unidentified

Weather Spy

Whistle TV

Wipeout Xtra

Wu Tang Collection

Yahoo Finance

YUYU TV

And here are the music channels that are available: