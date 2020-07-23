Plex adds 85 channels of free live TV and music
It's ad-supported, but it's free, and it's available in 220 countries.
When you think of Plex, you generally think of a locally based media server, with some sort of hard drive or network attached storage that lets you serve up all your favorite films locally, instead of having to rely on a stream that you don't really control. Or, OK, maybe you rely on someone else's Plex library to stream video to your home, locally. Or maybe you use Plex to record over-the-air TV via an antenna and serve it back to any of your devices anywhere in the world.
Today, Plex has entered a new category of home entertainment with the addition of more than 80 channels of live television. Eighty-five, to be exact, with 65 coming with traditional video, and another 20 music channels.
As you'd expect, the whole thing is based around advertising. The live TV is available in 220 countries (with 80 percent of the channels available in all of the regions) and works on Amazon Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Android TV, the Plex web app, and on Roku.
And note that you don't have to have a subscription to Plex Pass to take advantage of the new free video — it's available to anyone with a Plex account.
What channels are on Plex Live TV?
As you'd expect, you're not going to find the major broadcast and cable channels here. But what you will find is a lot of content that'll keep your brain occupied in the background. Here's a list of all the channels that are on Plex Live TV:
- AFV Espanol
- AFV Family
- Asian Crush
- Bambu
- Bollywood Classics
- Channel Fight
- Chopper Town
- Comedy Dynamics
- CONTV
- Cooking Panda
- Deal or No Deal
- Docurama
- Dove Channel
- Drink TV
- Edge Sport
- ESR
- Fail Army
- Footballers Love
- Fubo Sports Network
- Game Show Central
- Glewd TV
- Gravitas Movies
- Hollywire
- IGN
- KidoodleTV
- KidsFlix
- KMTV
- Law & Crime Trial Network
- Made in Hollywood
- Maverick Black Cinema
- MavTV Select
- Midnight Pulp
- Nosey
- People Are Awesome
- PlayWorks
- PopStar! TV
- Real Nosey
- Retro Crush
- Reuters
- Revery Now
- Revry
- Revry2
- So ... Real
- Sports Grid
- SQAD
- Surf Now TV
- Tankee
- Tastemade
- The Archive
- The Boat Show
- The Bob Ross Channel
- The Design Network
- The Film Detective
- The Love Destination
- The Pet Collective
- Toon Googles Jr.
- ToonGoggles
- TV Classics
- Unidentified
- Weather Spy
- Whistle TV
- Wipeout Xtra
- Wu Tang Collection
- Yahoo Finance
- YUYU TV
And here are the music channels that are available:
- Party Time Karaoke
- '80s Party
- Beast Mode
- Bedroom Beats
- Friday Feels
- Hip Hop Bangers
- Hot R&B
- Hottest of the Hot
- Latin Pop
- Like Yesterday
- Neural Focused
- Only 90s Kids
- Texas-Sized Hits
- That '70s Channel
- That's Hot
- Trending
- Unwind
- Yacht Rock
- Electro Anthems
- Party
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.