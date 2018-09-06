The CordCutters Podcast is a bi-weekly show about — well, it's about this wide world of video without limits. We've shed the shackles of cable and satellite TV and are taking control of the way we watch entertainment. We control the hardware. We control the software. We're watching more video than ever before. And we're saving money in the process.

Have a question? Shoot us an email — or, better yet, record your voice and send that along! — on over to podcast at cordcutters .