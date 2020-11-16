Canceling Sling TV? These are some great alternatives

Sling TV is the third most popular live TV streaming service in the United States, with somewhere in the neighborhood of 2.4 million subscribers, at last count. But the thing about streaming services is that it's super easy to cancel and try a new one.

If you're getting rid of Sling — and here's how to do that, by the way — you'll want to try something else.

Here are some excellent live streaming options if you're going to cancel Sling TV:

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu already has made quite the name for itself over the years with its extensive catalog of on-demand content, and award-winning original series like The Handmaid's Tale and the new A Teacher.

But Hulu also has a great live TV offering, with dozens of channels — including locals.

Starting Dec. 18, 2020, the live service runs $64.99 a month and also includes the full on-demand catalog. For $70.99 you can get rid of most commercials in the on-demand shows.

Hulu with Live TV also has optional add-ons for things like HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and STARZ, enhanced DVR, and additional live channels.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is a newcomer that has one thing going for it that no other streaming service can compete with — it's a sports-lovers dream.

Fubo's standard plan runs $60 a month for nearly 100 channels. And for $85 a month you'll get closer to 130, plus a couple of add-ons thrown in.

And the add-ons are where Fubo really gets interesting. Sure, there's Showtime and FX+ and AMC Premiere, but there's also an add-on for cycling. And international sports. And regional sports. And outdoor sports. Plus a latino plan, and a Portuguese plan, too.

Philo

You'll look at the cost of Philo — just $20 for 63 channels — and wonder what's up. But the simple fact is you get a great mix of live channels for less money than you'll pay for dinner out.

That's it. There's no mucking about with add-ons — just a lot of great live TV for very little money.

And it's available on pretty much everything you'd want to watch TV on.

YouTube TV

Google's YouTube TV is available just about everywhere these days, and that's good because it's an excellent option for live TV. Plus it's simple. It's got a single plan for $65 a month, with loads of channels .

Plus it's got a bunch of optional add-ons for things like NBA League Pass, Showtime, STARZ, HBO, CuriosityStream, Fox Soccer Plus, and more.

And the kicker? You can share your YouTube TV subscription with up to five other family members — each has their own account, and each gets unlimited cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T's live streaming service has taken a lot of hits in recent months, having lost more than a quarter-million subscribers toward the end of 2018. And that number almost certainly increased since then.

But that doesn't mean it's a bad streaming service. AT&T TV Now has more options than just about any other service. More channels. More add-ons. Plans start at $50 a month for its thinnest package (though it does include HBO) and top out at a whopping $135 a month, and you've got options for premium add-ons.

And if you're an AT&T Wireless subscriber, there's a good chance you're eligible for a discount.