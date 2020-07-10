'Race and Sports in America: Conversations' to feature Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry

Race and Sports in America: Conversations is a project by NBC that hopes to have meaningful roundtable conversations about a wide breadth of topics. The project has recruited NBA legends Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley to sit in on the panel, lending their voices to a host of issues faced by marginalized athletes across sports and positions.

When asked about the project, Stephen Curry said, “We have to continue to double down and keep people accountable in all walks of life, all industries, all forms of leadership, the judicial system. And hopefully for my kids’ generation, their kids, we will see change."

Barkley was also asked about the topic. His response, “This crap started 400 years ago. We can't do anything about that. We can't do anything about systematic racism. What I challenge every Black person, every White person to do: What can I do today going forward? And you have to tell yourself, ‘I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.’ Because if you're not part of the solution you're part of the problem.”

The roundtable will also feature tennis champion James Blake, Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins, LA Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, World Series champion shortstop Jimmy Rollins, MN Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and MLB Hall-of-Famer Ozzie Smith.

You can watch the discussion on Monday, July 13th at 8:00PM simulcast across the GOLF Channel, NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Regional Networks and the Olympic Channel.