Remembering James Caan: his most memorable roles from The Godfather to Elf

The movie world lost a good one on July 6, as James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Caan was an Oscar-nominated actor, receiving a nom for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, but he had consistently worked on the big and small screen since the early 1960s, including starring in the 2021 movie Queen Bees alongside Ellen Burstyn.

A tweet from Caan’s Twitter account shared the news, though a cause of death has not been shared.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.End of tweetJuly 7, 2022 See more

Many in Hollywood have come out and shared their thoughts on Caan:

So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.July 7, 2022 See more

Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3July 7, 2022 See more

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9July 7, 2022 See more

RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrongJuly 7, 2022 See more

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1YlJuly 7, 2022 See more

“I won’t mention names, but in my career the most talented people invariably are the easiest and nicest to get along with” - James Caan. Rest In Peace, legend End of tweet https://t.co/ELilG41X3XJuly 7, 2022 See more

Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you pic.twitter.com/BJYJkSepOWJuly 7, 2022 See more

We're sad to hear about the passing of James Caan, best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in THE GODFATHER, he was a versatile actor whose career spanned six-decades. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. @THR remembers him here. https://t.co/5q5CDvh7hYJuly 7, 2022 See more

While there still may be a James Caan performance left for fans to enjoy — he starred in Fast Charlie alongside Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin that is eying a first-half 2023 release — there are numerous roles that we’ll always have to enjoy his work. In that spirit, here are What to Watch’s most memorable James Caan roles.

Brian’s Song (1971)

Billy Dee Williams and James Caan in Brian's Song (Image credit: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)

James Caan had been working in TV and movies for 10 years when Brian’s Song came out, but the TV movie, alongside the next movie we mention, would help catapult him to stardom. Caan plays real-life Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who formed an incredible friendship with teammate Gale Sayers (Billy D. Williams) as the two inspire each other, though ultimately Piccolo passed away from cancer at a young age. Caan and Williams are great together and were both nominated for Emmys for their work. To this day, Brian’s Song has earned the reputation as being one of the movies that can make even the toughest guys cry, in no small part to Caan’s performance.

Rent Brian’s Song right now on digital on-demand.

The Godfather (1972)

James Caan in The Godfather (Image credit: PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Ronald Grant Archive / Alamy Stock Photo)

Without a doubt, the role that James Caan is most remembered for is Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. The hot-headed eldest son of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), Caan exudes the brash and violent nature of Sonny to near perfection. The scene where he beats up brother-in-law Carlo is a great example of this — though it may not have been acting, as Caan apparently beat up his co-star for real shooting the scene. Caan received his only Oscar nomination for his role; had he not had to go up against his co-stars Al Pacino and Robert Duvall he may have won. Trophy or no trophy, Caan’s Sonny is an all-time great performance in the gangster genre.

Watch The Godfather right now on Paramount Plus.

The Gambler (1974)

James Caan in The Gambler (Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo)

After The Godfather, Caan made the leap to leading man, with The Gambler being his first breakout movie as the headliner. As a literary professor with a gambling problem that gets him into more and more trouble, Caan gave another strong performance. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert gave the movie four stars, saying of Caan’s Axel Freed, "We become so absolutely contained by Axel’s problems and dangers that they seem like our own." The Golden Globes were similarly impressed, nominating Caan for their Lead Actor in a Drama award. A remake was made in 2014 starring Mark Wahlberg, but Caan’s version remains the definitive version of The Gambler.

Rent The Gambler on digital on-demand right now.

Thief (1981)

James Caan in Thief (Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo)

Throughout his career Caan worked with incredible directors like Francis Ford Coppola (The Rain People & The Godfather), Norman Jewison (Rollerball), Sam Peckinpah (The Killer Elite), Wes Anderson (Bottle Rocket) and more. He also worked with Michael Mann in the director’s first movie, Thief. Caan plays a safecracker who plans to do one last big job before going straight. Of course you can guess, things don’t go according to plan. Many reviewers praised Thief as a fantastic debut outing from Mann, with Caan being a key part of that equation.

Watch Thief right now on The Roku Channel, Tubi or Pluto TV.

Misery (1990)

Kathy Bates and James Caan in Misery (Image credit: Castle Rock / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

As much credit as Kathy Bates deserves for her performance as Annie Wilkes in the adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery, we can’t forget that it’s a two-hander. Caan has to play the author whose books Annie is obsessed with and kidnaps to write a new ending for her favorite character. While Bates gets to go big with her performance, Caan is great as his character gets his bearings and begins to formulate a plan to escape (while hampered by injuries). It was a different kind of role for Caan, who has given many of his own larger-than-life performances, but he proved just as adept with it.

Watch Misery right now on Showtime.

Elf (2003)

Amy Sedaris, James Caan and Will Ferrell in Elf (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

For many millennials and Gen Zers, Elf could very well have been their first introduction to James Caan. The Christmas movie sees Will Ferrell play Buddy, a human but raised by an elf in the North Pole has become a classic and is almost always on around the holidays. Caan plays Buddy’s real father, Walter, who certainly could use the Christmas spirit that Buddy has in abundance. It’s a delight to see Caan’s rough-and-tough personality play against Ferrell’s jubilant portrayal, making it incredibly endearing when Walter finally learns his lesson and accepts his son and the Christmas spirit that he exudes.

Watch Elf right now on HBO Max.