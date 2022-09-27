'Ridiculous' to 'Exciting' — Inside Man viewers torn over David Tennant drama

David Tennant's latest BBC drama, Inside Man has completely divided viewers.

Inside Man was mostly shrouded in mystery up until the series premiere on Monday, September 26, and we knew precious little about it aside from the fact that the cast was led by huge stars like Stanley Tucci, Tennant and It's A Sin's Lydia West.

The show sees Tucci playing prison inmate Jefferson Grieff, a prisoner who solves mysteries and cases for other people whilst serving time on death row in the States, with David Tennant on hand as Harry Watling, a vicar from the UK, Lydia West as investigative journalist Beth Davenport and Dolly Wells as Janice, a maths tutor who has somehow become trapped in a cellar.

Revealing exactly how these four characters cross paths would be quite the spoiler for the first episode, so we won't do that here. All we'll say is that the direction Inside Man heads in — and the absurd path it takes to get there — means this four-part series feels quite different from some of writer Steven Moffat's other work.

If there's one thing for sure, Inside Man's first episode has not gone down perfectly with everyone at home; some viewers were full of praise for the new show, but there were plenty of others who had some very choice words about what we've seen so far!

One fan wrote: "The opening episode of #InsideMan was very good. Twisty-turny, funny, exciting - and with a mounting sense of horror. Absolutely thoroughly enjoyable. Can't wait for episode two tonight."

The opening episode of #InsideMan was very good. Twisty-turny, funny, exciting - and with a mounting sense of horror. Absolutely thoroughly enjoyable. Can’t wait for episode two tonight... pic.twitter.com/XlhONC2ZXLSeptember 27, 2022 See more

Have just watched the first episode #InsideMan . I knew I was in for a treat since it's written by Steven Moffat and stars David Tennant and boy was I not disappointed. I am so invested in the vicar and Maths tutor's storyline and how the other characters will play into it. pic.twitter.com/1O3QWef9w8September 26, 2022 See more

#InsideMan is one of the most deliciously watchable dramas I've seen in ages. Tucci is wonderful, kicking myself I didn't get the 'Pay therapist' thing until he said it.September 26, 2022 See more

On the other hand, it seems that the plot turned some viewers off completely, as they couldn't get on board with the absurdity of some of the storyline. One fan said: "Started watching #InsideMan and it started well but it's mad as a box of frogs and highly implausible. Gets more ridiculous by the minute".

Started watching #InsideMan and it started well but it’s mad as a box of frogs and highly implausible. Gets more ridiculous by the minute…September 26, 2022 See more

Started watching #InsideMan - attracted by #Tucci and #Tennant. It started well on the underground, but went straight down hill into ridiculous, unbelievable sitituations. Gave up on it.Could I be wrong? Maybe, but life's too short to wait for crap TV to improveSeptember 26, 2022 See more

Was looking forward to this but it seems to have turned into a load of nonsense! #InsideManSeptember 26, 2022 See more

Inside Man continues on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 pm on BBC One, with the remaining two episodes airing on Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4. You can catch up with the first episode on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

The series is due to air on Netflix outside of the UK at a later date which has not been confirmed at the time of writing.