Riverdale fans react to Cheryl's new fire powers

In season 6 episode 10 of Riverdale, Cheryl Blossom's new superpower was revealed and fans loved it!

There was a lot going on in "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes", but one storyline definitely stole the show for everyone. Cheryl’s specialty has always been fire, but now, it’s official. After the traumatic experience she just went through with Abigail taking over her body, our favorite Blossom has developed Pyrokinesis. So what exactly does that mean? Cheryl can now create and control fire with her mind.

Riverdale season 6 is definitely not hesitating to lean into the supernatural genre and Cheryl is now the fourth main character to discover a superpower after Archie, Betty, and Jughead. It’s unclear if everyone will possess a special ability by the finale, but considering everything is leading up to a big battle against the villain, Percival Pickins, it’s certainly looking that way.

Naturally, many took to social media to express how impressed they were with Madelaine Petsch’s amazing performance with the storyline. It isn’t a surprise considering the actress always thrives with whatever material she is given, despite some truly crazy content.

“I am blown away. your acting this episode was extraordinary. I cannot even express how drawn in I was and how many times I screamed and then cried. you are so talented,” one tweet read.

@madelainepetsch i am blown away. your acting this episode was extraordinary. i can not even express how drawn in i was and how many times i screamed and then cried. you are so talented, God gave you a gift and it is acting!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wQSxJBlLlMApril 18, 2022 See more

Cheryl is the moment she stole entire episode today #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/E3fvOitccSApril 18, 2022 See more

Fans also loved seeing Betty actually take care of her cousin, which is a relationship that doesn’t get as much screen time as it should.

“I just want them to be the family neither of them had,” one viewer wrote in part in reference to the duo.

cheryl betty cousins🥺 i just want them to be the family neither of them had pic.twitter.com/hNJjl2oujFApril 18, 2022 See more

betty taking care of cheryl 😭#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/uhdzGSjKGXApril 18, 2022 See more

Together, they were able to figure out how exactly to harness Cheryl’s new power, which also resulted in one of the funniest moments in the episode.

my favorite comedic duo pic.twitter.com/L8qyU6TQa5April 18, 2022 See more

“I’m definitely loving betty and cheryl sharing some moments together, they are such a good duo i love them #Riverdale,” another comment read.

i’m definitely loving betty and cheryl sharing some moments together, they are such a good duo i love them #RiverdaleApril 18, 2022 See more

she was so happy betty cared enough to stay with her 🥺 #riverdale pic.twitter.com/qsG34AFa3jApril 18, 2022 See more

Next week, audiences will be treated to a Tabitha Tate centric episode and the promo looks absolutely fantastic. We cannot wait to see Erinn Westbrook shine— and time travel?

OK THIS LOOKS GOOD #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/AUxSk44fGfApril 18, 2022 See more

New episodes of Riverdale air Sundays at 8 PM ET on The CW and are available to stream for free on The CW App. In the UK, episodes air on Netflix on Mondays, a day after they premiere in the US.