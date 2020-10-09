Season 2 of 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' has been greenlit, and there's a trailer

Jurassic World: Dominion might have been pushed to 2022, but we'll be getting a new season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous to tide us over in the meantime.

Coming our way sometime in 2021, we'll rejoin the Camp Cretaceous kids as they figure out how to survive on Isla Nublar without an adult in sight. All of their Season 1 dinosaur foes are present, but it looks like some new fighters will join the match, too.

That's right, Rexy's finally out of her paddock. Whether or not the kids find themselves saved or protected by Isla Nublar's oldest resident is dependent on which day they happen to cross her path.

We watched these kids have more struggles (and see more death) than one might anticipate in a children's show in the first season. Needless to say, I'm curious to see what they've got up their sleeves next as these five figure out how to survive in a landscape that is completely foreign to the majority of them.

And what of their fallen comrade? Where's Bumpy? Lots of questions, and only answers in our future. Stay tuned for more on Camp Cretaceous as Netflix releases details.