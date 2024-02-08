Silent Witness fans are enraptured by this Nikki and Jack scene

Nikki and Jack look lovingly into each other's eyes in Silent Witness.

Silent Witness fans can't get enough of the final scene of episode eight between Nikki and Jack which saw them exchange "I love yous" at last.

After a dramatic story, the episode concluded with the loved-up couple attending a funeral, which sparked Jack into thinking about his mortality.

"I need to tell you I love you," said an emotional Jack, who was wondering who'd visit his grave when he died. "And I know this is a twisted, crap place to do it, but I need to say it. Right now, right here. Am I completely off my head?"

"Yeah," replied Nikki. "I love you too! So much." The couple then shared a passionate kiss and the scene promoted a big reaction on Twitter.

One fan tweeted: "I will never get tired of watching this scene from last night's #silentwitness. Everything about it was perfect. The fandom have waited 12 series for this, but we finally got the face to face 'I love yous' with the added 'so much' from Nikki. The way they hold onto each other."

Another wrote: "The way he's holding her and she's smiling at him, I'm absolutely and completely going crazy over here."

While a third fan described how it was a perfect scene. One fan feared, though, that this happy ending might be ruined in the final two-part story of the series, which will air next week. "Ok now I'm thinking why didn't they use this as the season finale? Are they giving us false hope of a happy ending next week? Yes, I am a pessimist."

I will never get tired of watching this scene from last night's #silentwitness. Everything about it was perfect. The fandom have waited 12 series for this, but we finally got the face to face 'I love yous' with the added 'so much' from Nikki. The way they hold onto each other 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hit5IcdZLIFebruary 8, 2024 See more

The way he's holding her and she's smiling at him, I'm absolutely and completely going crazy over here #silentwitness pic.twitter.com/3PDiDBqE6EFebruary 7, 2024 See more

Nikki inspects a body on a beach (Image credit: BBC)

The other talking point from the episode was how complicated the plot was! Check out our Silent Witness season 27 episode 8 recap for an explanation.

Without giving away too many spoilers, it's fair to say things got rather baffling as Nikki and Jack investigated the death of a policeman from Myanmar. One viewer wrote: "I’m pleased that I am not the only one who did not get Silent Witness last night".

Silent Witness season 27 continues on Monday night on BBC One with the first part of the final two-part story of the series.

The team is called to Kings Cross station museum, where they discover the bodies of eight victims entombed below. With the knowledge that a prolific serial killer was operating in London nearly 20 years ago, Nikki and the team know this will be a case like no other...