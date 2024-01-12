Silent Witness star Emilia Fox: 'Really lovely' Nikki & Jack moments ahead

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has promised fans there are "really lovely moments ahead" for Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson.

Viewers have enjoyed watching their relationship develop and they are firmly an item in Silent Witness season 27, which continues next Monday 15 January with episode three on BBC One at 9 pm.

Nikki and Jack splitting up would cause massive heartache for fans but Emilia instead says we've got plenty of fun moments between the pair to look forward to. While the couple are generally either looking at dead bodies or quizzing bad guys, we can expect some serious flirting ahead.

"So much of the show, quite rightly, is about being respectful towards the subject matter, but with each other Jack and Nikki can have a bit more of a jest and a joke and play that out within their relationship," says Emilia. "It's not always about high drama within relationships; it's often about just being together. So they have got some really lovely moments. And because of the darkness of the subject matter, they become more and more close. They've been so work-focused. But as you get older, do you place a different emphasis on what's important in life? They're both discovering that in this series."

Emilia adds that she loves working with David Caves, who plays Jack. "We've worked together for over a decade now. It’s amazing — time flies when you're having fun! We come at the work with the same professional attitude, both wanting it to be the best it can be and caring about it. And David is a really brilliant actor. He can turn any scene into something fantastic."

John Thomson guest stars as cop Warren Bull in episodes 3 and 4 of the new series (Image credit: BBC)

The opening story, which guest-starred John Hannah, was an absolute corker. And the next two-parter, titled "Grievance Culture", also looks like being a cracker, featuring guest stars John Thomson and Kevin McNally. The BBC teases: "The team work a suspected suicide but the investigation raises more questions than it answers. Gabriel has an exciting new opportunity, both professionally and personally, and enlists Jack's help. When a disgruntled professor of criminology is passed over for promotion, events take a truly sinister turn and the interview panel begin to be targeted. Could a member of the Lyell be next?"