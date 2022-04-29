Silent Witness star Emilia Fox reveals she still loves Dr Nikki Alexander

Silent Witness icon Emilia Fox has revealed that she still adores playing the popular and beloved character, Nikki Alexander in the hit crime drama series.

Emilia has played fan-favorite forensic pathologist Nikki Alexander for 17 years, after first joining the huge phenomenon in 2004.

With the highly anticipated Silent Witness season 25 on its way to celebrate 25 years of the show being on air, the actress appeared on This Morning to discuss her long-running Silent Witness character Nikki Alexander.

While promoting her new Italian spy drama Signora Volpe, hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond got onto the topic of her signature Silent Witness persona.

Dermot asked Emilia: “Do you think she’s [Nikki Alexander] a different person now than what she was when you first started?”

Nikki Alexander is a huge fan-favorite. (Image credit: BBC)

“Yes I do. I mean with all of the same characteristics, but she’s definitely changed in what she does, you know, the more sort of engrained she’s become with the series and I know her better,” she said.

“I’m more familiar with her, and the joy of being in a show for so long is that you can play as many sides as you want to.”

Emilia also went on to say how lucky and appreciative she was to be playing such powerful female leading roles in both Silent Witness and her upcoming project Signora Volpe.

The previous series of Silent Witness answered fans' pleas as Nikki and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) finally shared a kiss in the final episode.

Now fans are more eager than ever to see if they become a couple, but after Jack heard Nikki’s surprise voicemail, it left him with no hope of a relationship to form.

But can season 25 turn this around and make their feelings for each other known?! Plus we know that Amanda Burton is back for the new series!

Silent Witness seasons 1-24 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Silent Witness season 25 is expected to be released in the first half of 2022.