Signora Volpe — cast, plot and all about the crime drama set in Italy

Signora Volpe is a lavish Acorn TV drama that mixes sleuthing, spying issues and a gorgeous Italian backdrop.

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox plays Sylvia, a former M16 operative who gets drawn into crime-solving when she visits her sister in a quiet village in Umbria, Italy. The disillusioned spy is trying to start a new, slower-paced life but it seems that trouble simply follows her around. Try as she might, Sylvia can’t quite shake her innate sense of justice, and plain nosiness, so finds herself embroiled in some dark and compelling crimes.

This upcoming Acorn TV series is written by Rachel Cuperman and Sally Griffiths, who worked together on Midsomer Murders, so we can look forward to seeing some juicy mysteries unfolding. Here’s everything you need to know about Signora Volpe...

Signora Volpe is a three-part crime drama arriving on Acorn TV in the UK and AMC networks elsewhere in the world including the US. It will be released in 2022 but, as yet, the actual date is being kept under wraps. We’ll update you on here as soon as we hear anything.

To sign up for Acorn TV, visit www.acorn.tv or download the Acorn TV app on your favourite device to start your 30 day free trial. You can also get Signora Volpe through Acorn TV on Amazon Prime Video (for an extra charge).

Is there a Signora Volpe trailer?

A Signora Volpe trailer hasn't arrived yet but we’re excited to see Emilia Fox sleuthing against the backdrop of stunning Umbria. Keep checking this page and we’ll post it on here if one is released.

Signora Volpe plot

Signora Volpe follows Sylvia (Emilia Fox) who was an M16 spy for years but, searching for a more idyllic life, she visits her sister Isabel (Tara Fitzgerald) in Umbria, Italy.

The plan is to start anew, keep her head down and enjoy the peace and quiet. But, as the promotional material for the new show tells us, “Though it seems an earthly paradise, Umbria proves to be a place where lust, greed and hatred flourish as readily as in the steamiest city backstreets.”

Motivated by a need to seek out justice, not to mention prove herself right, adventure-seeker Sylvia can’t help but find herself drawn into some dark crimes and intriguing mysteries.

Signora Volpe cast — Emilia Fox as Sylvia

Coming from an acting dynasty herself (her dad is actor Edward Fox, her mother is Joanna David and her brother is Freddie Fox), Emilia started her career playing Georgiana Darcy in the BBC1 mini-series Pride and Prejudice in 1995.

She went on to star in The Pianist, Things To Do Before You’re 30 and Dorian Gray. Emilia has had roles in The Wrong Mans, The Tunnel and The Trial of Christine Keeler, in which she played Valerie Profumo. However, she’s perhaps best known for her role as Dr Nikki Alexander in the hit BBC1 crime drama Silent Witness which she has starred in since 2004.

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander with her forensic team in BBC1 crime drama Silent Witness. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Signora Volpe

Signora Volpe also star Game of Thrones actress Tara Fitzgerald who plays Sylvia’s sister Isabel who has settled in Umbria. Marcella, Battlestar Galactica and Strike Back actor Jamie Bamber also stars, plus Alexander Arnold (Save Me Too, Yesterday) and Giovanni Cirfiera (Le Mans ‘66).

Look out for Jamie Bamber in Signora Volpe. (Image credit: Getty)