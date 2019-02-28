SiriusXM adds more than 100 new 'Xtra Channels'

SiriusXM today announced the addition of more than 100 new "Xtra Channels," making them available to subscribers with the SiriusXM app, web player, and through selected connected devices.

You'll have to have either the All Access or Premier Streaming subscriptions (and this is available to those still in their trial period, too), and you can get a preview of what's available through March on Ch. 4.

SiriusXM says that "Xtra Channels" are multiple versions of the channels that you already know through the satellite (and streaming) radio service.

From the press release:

"With more than 100 new commercial-free channels to choose from, SiriusXM is offering even more variety for our subscribers. The new channels have the DNA of current SiriusXM channels that our subscribers love, but offered in a variety of new versions that fit listeners' tastes, moods and activities," said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Music Programming, SiriusXM. "We have also developed channels that satisfy the demand for combining SiriusXM channels together into exciting new curated experiences. These new channels are sure to make our streaming service even more attractive and valuable to our listeners."

SiriusXM listeners will be able to explore new Xtra Channels that break down and mash up current favorites, allowing listeners to explore top music by decades, discover newly created formats, and hear the latest hit songs by music style, all from the acclaimed SiriusXM music curation team. For fans of 80s on 8, new channels include 80s on 8 Top 100, 80s on 8 Workout and 80s on 8 Party; avid Prime Country fans can check out Prime Country Top 100, Prime Country 80s Hits and Prime Country Party; and BPM listeners who follow dance music will have options that include BPM Top Hits, BPM Discovery and BPM Workout. Pop and rock music is mashed up in channels that play music from across the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s. And for those looking for the very latest music that's about to break, there is a Discovery category featuring new channels from the taste-making programmers behind channels including SiriusXM Hits 1, The Highway, Alt Nation, and The Heat.

And that's that. There are now more than 300 channels of music, news, entertainment, information and more available on SiriusXM.

