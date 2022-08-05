Southern Charm recap: Craig and Naomie awkwardly meet up against Paige's wishes

The Southern Charm crew wound down Olivia Flowers’ oyster roast party, which means catching up on its happenings during Southern Charm season 8, episode seven.

Kathryn Dennis and Austen Kroll met up for pedicures. He expressed that he hadn’t spoken to Olivia since the party, and it bothered him that she had invited his ex-girlfriend, Madison LeCroy, to the gathering. “I don’t want to pursue someone that wants to be friends with my ex,” he said. Luckily, Olivia isn’t interested in continuing what they had started.

It doesn’t seem like Kathryn is too confident in her newly revived relationship either. After ending things with Chleb Ravenell in episode three, the two got back together in episode six. “I mean, we’re trying, but in my gut, something is off,” she told Austen, noting how Chleb was talking to Naomie at the party.

Kathryn meeting Austen for pedicure and Shep for yoga are fun scenes to watch. They’re true friends and scenes with them are genuine not forced. The same goes for Craig and Kathryn. #SouthernCharmAugust 5, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, Craig Conover received a phone call from his ex-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo. She was asking to meet up for coffee to pick his brain about what went down at Olivia’s.

Just two weeks prior, Craig had talked to his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo of Bravo’s Summer House, about this very thing. It was agreed upon that Craig and Naomie should just be cordial, not the kind of friends who go to lunch together. Still, Craig agreed to go anyway. Naomie filled him in on how she chatted with Chleb and how he “starts going in about Kathryn” and how “he was saying some not nice things” about her.

Then, she related the conversation back to her and Craig’s relationship and how she (regrettably) would air their dirty laundry to other people. Back to the Kathryn and Chleb talk; in his confessional, Craig expressed how he didn’t understand why Naomie couldn’t have just told him this over the phone instead of meeting in person. Naomie said that she feels bad for Kathryn and that it was the right thing to do to hand the information to Craig, since he’s friends with her.

At the end of their awkward conversation, Craig said he had to leave to pick up Paige at the airport. “Really? Let’s do like a fun night out,” Naomie suggested. Craig let her know that there still needs to be boundaries with them, but he likes that they can be friends. “At the end of the day, like, you are my ex-girlfriend and like, you know, it’s just not appropriate to hang just yet,” he told her. “You’re kidding, right?” Naomie responded. She clarified in her confessional that she wouldn’t have asked Craig to get coffee if she didn’t think they were on the same page. At least it’s all out there now?

I’m surprised that Craig ended the coffee date with Naomie. He should’ve been more upfront on the phone but kudos to him for respecting Paige’s wishes. #SouthernCharmAugust 5, 2022 See more

Venita Aspen asked Olivia to get together to go over their issues. After the garden party dispute , Olivia didn’t invite Venita to her party. Now everything was about to be laid out on the table. Olivia felt that Venita had a certain perception about her based on their last conversation. She was referring to how Venita had used the word “racist” and Olivia was uncomfortable by how easily she threw the word out there. In turn, Venita didn’t like how Olivia just walked away. Ultimately, Venita apologized, and the two agreed to move forward with a clean slate.

Southern Charm continues on Thursdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.