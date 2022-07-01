Star Wars cocktail on sale at truly ridiculous price

Step aboard the Disney Wish for a trip to a galaxy far, far away.

The Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Lounge (opens in new tab) onboard the Disney Wish serves a cocktail that will set you back $5,000.

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Wish (opens in new tab), contains plenty of attractions and themed areas that all sorts of Disney fans might enjoy, but one item on the Hyperspace Lounge's menu has grabbed everyone's attention.

Billed as the "rarest" and most "valuable" cocktail in the Star Wars universe, the Kaiburr Crystal drink is named after the rare crystals used during the lightsaber construction process.

A video of the luxury drink being served was shared by a guest previewing the cruise liner on social media and it shows exactly what you're paying for. The drink comes in a camtono, a small security container that fans of The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett might recognize.

Once you've opened it up, parts of the container fall down; after a small puff of smoke and some sound effects, the Kaiburr Crystal is revealed. Although we don't actually know what ingredients are in the drink in question, it looks to be served in three small shot glasses from what you can see in the video.

The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink. pic.twitter.com/ZcUp3yt0RIJune 29, 2022 See more

If you don't fancy paying $5,000 for a cocktail experience, the Hyperspace Lounge does contain some more reasonably-priced cocktail options.

Around the $15-$20 mark, you can sample the Spire Sunset, a taste of Batuu wich contains Saigon Bagur, Kamquat, lychee and coconut, or the Pickled Mynock which contains Mezcal, Cointreau Blood Orange and Baileys Salted Caramel.

Guests can pick up a Hyperspace Lounge Glass with any cocktail order for $12 more, and the bar also sports its own range of ales, mocktails and wines from George Lucas' wine collection. (The full menu can be found over at MickeyBlog.com (opens in new tab)).

The bar itself was designed by Imagineer Danny Handke, who styled the bar after some of the more refined parts of the galaxy far, far away (such as the Canto Bight casino from The Last Jedi and Dryden Vos' ship from Solo: A Star Wars Story). Whilst traveling, guests will be treated to views from throughout the galaxy and encounter a huge range of spaceships zooming past on the Hyperspace Lounge's widescreen viewport.

For more info about the Disney Wish, head to the Disney Cruise Line website. (opens in new tab)