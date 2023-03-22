Stranger Things star reveals 'deep fear' around series finale

Stranger Things favorite Gaten Matarazzo has opened up about why he's fearful about the Netflix show coming to end.

Hit series Stranger Things is about to enter its fifth and final season, where we'll be wrapping up the story and saying goodbye to Hawkins, but Gaten has revealed he's fearful about what will come next.

Essentially, Gaten and the other main stars grew up on the series, and we first saw his character when he was 13 years old, so it's become an integral part of his acting career alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin.

Speaking on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, he said: "It’s something that’s so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I’ve had over all of my teenage years into my twenties. It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade."

He added: "There’s kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys.

The Stranger Things group riding their bikes. (Image credit: Netflix)

"But also there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance!"

The fifth season is set to end in 2025, and so far we're waiting on a confirmed release date, but we're sure it'll be worth the wait as Stranger Things season 4 was certainly an eventful one.

Plenty of villains have terrorized Hawkins over the years, but the newest one Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has terrified fans everywhere, as he delights in taunting and torturing those around him. He seems to have a powerful grip on the town of Hawkins right now, but will they be able to defeat him once and for all?

We're also expecting to get answers to burning questions in season 5, such as what actually happened to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), so hopefully, the Duffer Brothers will wrap things up nicely when the series comes to an end.

Stranger Things season 1 - 4 are available to watch exclusively on Netflix. Season 5 is expected in 2025.