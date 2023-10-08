Strictly Come Dancing fans go WILD for Gorka's transformation!
Strictly Come Dancing viewers can't believe how much Gorka looks like a Hollywood star!
Strictly Come Dancing fans have gone WILD over pro dancer Gorka Marquez's amazing transformation in tonight's show!
The Sunday evening results Movie Week show opened with a fabulous pros' dance paying tribute to blockbuster film Barbie!
And the fans absolutely loved it.
Pro dancer Dianne Buswell, who's paired with EastEnders star Bobby Brazier this year, played Margot Robbie's Barbie.
She looked fabulous and even managed a super-quick costume change during the dance!
Meanwhile Ryan Gosling's Ken was brilliantly recreated by Gorka Marquez.
Gorka, who is dancing with Nikita Kanda this year, donned Ken's trademark double denim look, and he WOWED the fans with his transformation.
Many of the stunned viewers were amazed that Gorka looked so much like Hollywood superstar Ryan Gosling!
In fact, the dance was so impressive that even after the show finished, Gorka was still trending on social media site X (formerly Twitter)!
One fan declared the Barbie dance was "one of my most favourite pro dances ever" and pronounced Gorka "the perfect Ken".
Gorka as Ken just made me gasp #Strictly pic.twitter.com/l31H2LajsTOctober 8, 2023
Wow !! Gorka with all the Kenergy, his job is dance 😍#StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/zRFHRqnj3BOctober 8, 2023
That Barbie compilation was one of my most favourite pro dances ever!! 😍❤️Allll the ladies were fabulous, Gorka was the perfect Ken and Neil’s Allan was hilarious!! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/qPm3Ul17eXOctober 8, 2023
Another said Gorka's transformation "made me gasp"!
And one impressed viewer joked that this Ken's job is "dance", making reference to the Ken in the film whose job is "beach"!
Honestly thought Gorka was Ryan Gosling for a second #strictly pic.twitter.com/GJJAl9nS8rOctober 8, 2023
Many viewers were wowed by how much Gorka looked like Ryan Gosling, sharing their amazement at the resemblance.
"Why does Gorka actually look like Ryan Gosling?" said one impressed fan.
Why does Gorka actually look like Ryan Gosling #StrictlyOctober 8, 2023
Wow can’t get over how much Gorka looks like Ryan Gosling as Ken! Good casting strictly!#strictly #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 8, 2023
Honestly thought Gorka was Ryan Gosling for a second #strictly pic.twitter.com/GJJAl9nS8rOctober 8, 2023
"Good casting, Strictly," said another viewer.
"Honestly thought Gorka was Ryan Gosling for a second," another commented.
Sadly for Gorka fans, he and partner Nikita had to dance off to stay in the competition, going up against Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima.
The judges unanimously voted to save Zara, so Nikita will be leaving Strictly, and Gorka will be heading home to his 'mojo dojo casa house'!
Aww! Still, at least Gorka went out on a high!
Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.