Strictly Come Dancing fans go WILD for Gorka's transformation!

Strictly Come Dancing fans have gone WILD over pro dancer Gorka Marquez's amazing transformation in tonight's show!

The Sunday evening results Movie Week show opened with a fabulous pros' dance paying tribute to blockbuster film Barbie!

And the fans absolutely loved it.

Dianne Buswell played Barbie in the pros' dance (Image credit: BBC)

Pro dancer Dianne Buswell, who's paired with EastEnders star Bobby Brazier this year, played Margot Robbie's Barbie.

She looked fabulous and even managed a super-quick costume change during the dance!

The fans loved the fun dance! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Ryan Gosling's Ken was brilliantly recreated by Gorka Marquez.

Gorka, who is dancing with Nikita Kanda this year, donned Ken's trademark double denim look, and he WOWED the fans with his transformation.

Many of the stunned viewers were amazed that Gorka looked so much like Hollywood superstar Ryan Gosling!

In fact, the dance was so impressive that even after the show finished, Gorka was still trending on social media site X (formerly Twitter)!

Is that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, or is it Dianne and Gorka?! (Image credit: BBC)

One fan declared the Barbie dance was "one of my most favourite pro dances ever" and pronounced Gorka "the perfect Ken".

Gorka as Ken just made me gasp #Strictly pic.twitter.com/l31H2LajsTOctober 8, 2023 See more

Wow !! Gorka with all the Kenergy, his job is dance 😍#StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/zRFHRqnj3BOctober 8, 2023 See more

That Barbie compilation was one of my most favourite pro dances ever!! 😍❤️Allll the ladies were fabulous, Gorka was the perfect Ken and Neil’s Allan was hilarious!! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/qPm3Ul17eXOctober 8, 2023 See more

Another said Gorka's transformation "made me gasp"!

And one impressed viewer joked that this Ken's job is "dance", making reference to the Ken in the film whose job is "beach"!

Many viewers were wowed by how much Gorka looked like Ryan Gosling, sharing their amazement at the resemblance.

"Why does Gorka actually look like Ryan Gosling?" said one impressed fan.

Wow can’t get over how much Gorka looks like Ryan Gosling as Ken! Good casting strictly!#strictly #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 8, 2023 See more

"Good casting, Strictly," said another viewer.

"Honestly thought Gorka was Ryan Gosling for a second," another commented.

Sadly for Gorka fans, he and partner Nikita had to dance off to stay in the competition, going up against Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima.

The judges unanimously voted to save Zara, so Nikita will be leaving Strictly, and Gorka will be heading home to his 'mojo dojo casa house'!

Aww! Still, at least Gorka went out on a high!

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.