Strictly Come Dancing fans go wild for Tony Adams' football strip!

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing viewers loved the Arsenal legend's cheeky samba

Katya Jones & Tony Adams in Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing fans were in hysterics and the judges were speechless after football legend Tony Adams stripped off during his dance! 

Tony, who's dancing with professional Katya Jones, took to the floor in Movie Week to dance a samba to an iconic song from The Full Monty - I Believe in Miracles by Hot Chocolate.

Tony Adams and Katya Jones dance a samba

Tony and Katya entertained the audience! (Image credit: BBC)

Before the dance, Tony and Katya watched the film which includes a namecheck for the Arsenal icon.

And they took inspiration for their routine from the cheeky dance in the movie.

Tony Adams strips off during his Samba

Tony wowed the crowd by stripping off! (Image credit: BBC)

Tony, who pointed out he's only been dancing for 22 days, boldly stripped off at the end of the dance - wowing the fans.

He revealed his sparkly red boxer shorts and a very smooth, ripped chest! 

And the fans loved it!

Tony Adams and Katya Jones dance a samba

The viewers couldn't believe their eyes! (Image credit: BBC)

Head judge Shirley Ballas said it wasn't exactly a samba but she admitted she was entertained!

Anton Du Beke said Tony was "a genius"!

He said that he had a feeling that if he was still one of the professional dancers, then he'd be dancing with Tony! And he added that he felt Katya's pain! Ouch.

All Craig Revel Horwood could manage was: "OMG!"

Tony Adams gets his scores for his samba

(Image credit: BBC)

Tony and Katya's dance may have only earned them 18 points - with a rather mean 2 points coming from Craig - but the viewers definitely enjoyed it!

Some fans even thought Tony and Katya could win the whole competition and lift the glitter ball trophy!

Will Tony's 'football strip' win him enough votes to keep him in the competition? Fortunately we only have to wait for the results show to find out.

