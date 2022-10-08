Strictly Come Dancing fans go wild for Tony Adams' football strip!

Strictly Come Dancing fans were in hysterics and the judges were speechless after football legend Tony Adams stripped off during his dance!

Tony, who's dancing with professional Katya Jones, took to the floor in Movie Week to dance a samba to an iconic song from The Full Monty - I Believe in Miracles by Hot Chocolate.

Tony and Katya entertained the audience! (Image credit: BBC)

Before the dance, Tony and Katya watched the film which includes a namecheck for the Arsenal icon.

And they took inspiration for their routine from the cheeky dance in the movie.

Tony wowed the crowd by stripping off! (Image credit: BBC)

Tony, who pointed out he's only been dancing for 22 days, boldly stripped off at the end of the dance - wowing the fans.

He revealed his sparkly red boxer shorts and a very smooth, ripped chest!

And the fans loved it!

The viewers couldn't believe their eyes! (Image credit: BBC)

Head judge Shirley Ballas said it wasn't exactly a samba but she admitted she was entertained!

Anton Du Beke said Tony was "a genius"!

He said that he had a feeling that if he was still one of the professional dancers, then he'd be dancing with Tony! And he added that he felt Katya's pain! Ouch.

All Craig Revel Horwood could manage was: "OMG!"

(Image credit: BBC)

Tony and Katya's dance may have only earned them 18 points - with a rather mean 2 points coming from Craig - but the viewers definitely enjoyed it!

Some fans even thought Tony and Katya could win the whole competition and lift the glitter ball trophy!

All the votes for Tony Adams tonight #StrictlyOctober 8, 2022 See more

Give that Glitterball to Tony Adams immediately! #StrictlyOctober 8, 2022 See more

Tony for the win 🤣🤣🤣 #StrictlyOctober 8, 2022 See more

Yup. Tony Adams did THAT. Stuff your technique, that was pure entertainment. #StrictlyOctober 8, 2022 See more

Will Tony's 'football strip' win him enough votes to keep him in the competition? Fortunately we only have to wait for the results show to find out.