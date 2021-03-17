Syfy renews ‘Resident Alien’ for Season 2

Great news for fans of Syfy’s Resident Alien – the series has been renewed ahead of the first season’s finale – set to air March 31. The series is based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse.

Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien who crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry is there with another mission in mind, however, and that is to kill all humans. He starts off living simple life, but things get a little rocky when he is roped into solving a local murder – soon realizing he needs to assimilate into his new world.

The series stars Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace works so well for Harry's character. Tudyk is no stranger to the sci-fi franchise. He voiced Sonny in I, Robot, he played Stephen Douglas in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, was K-2SO in Rogue One, and currently stars as Mr. Nobody in Doom Patrol.

Resident Alien also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. Chris Sheridan adapted it for television and serves as executive producer. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment also executive produce along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV. David Dobkin executive produced and directed the pilot. Robbie Duncan McNeill executive produces and is producing director. UCP produces in association with Amblin and Dark Horse.

According to NBCU, the series premiere has reached 9.3 million viewers across all platforms to date. The first three episodes of the series are currently available on Peacock.