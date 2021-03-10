‘Flight Attendant’ star Michelle Gomez joins the cast of 'Doom Patrol’ Season 3

From one HBO Max show to another, Flight Attendant star Michelle Gomez joins Doom Patrol's cast for its third upcoming season. Gomez will star as Madame Rouge, a complicated and eccentric character who arrives at Doom Manor with a particular mission. The problem, however, she can’t remember it.

Gomez is no stranger to comic book and sci-fi properties. She has appeared in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Doctor Who, and Gotham. She is also no stranger to playing characters with a nefarious edge, evident in her role as the deadly Miranda Croft in season 1 of Flight Attendant and as Madam Satan in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - both of which make her perfect casting for a character like Madame Rouge.

Who is Madame Rouge?

Madame Rouge first appeared in DC Comics in Doom Patrol #86. Also known as Laura De Mille, Madame Rogue was originally a French stage actress. After an automobile accident, she developed a dual good/evil split personality. This accident got her the attention of The Brain and his associate Monsieur Mallah. With Mallah's help, the Brain performed surgery on De Mille that was, from his perspective, successful, sublimating her good personality and allowing her evil personality to remain dominant. As Madame Rouge, De Mille became the only female member of the Brotherhood of Evil and assisted the Brotherhood in its continuing conflicts against the Doom Patrol. It will be interesting to see how close to Madame Rouge's origin Michelle Gomez is once she makes her debut in the Doom Patrol series.

Doom Patrol was renewed for a third season at HBO Max back in September 2020. The live-action series first premiered in February 2019. It was initially developed for and streamed on DC’s online platform, DC Universe. The second season streamed on both DC Universe and HBO Max. With DC Universe moving out of original programming, the third season will air exclusively on HBO Max.

The DC Comics series stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor aka Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder aka the Chief, Diane Guerrero as Jane aka Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman, and Joivan Wade as Victor Stone aka Cyborg.