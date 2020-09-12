'Doom Patrol' picked up for Season 3 on HBO Max

It's been a wild ride for Doom Patrol since its premiere in February of 2019. Despite a slow start in terms of viewership, the series quickly grew into a fan-favorite. Now, the team will have more opportunities to win over fan hearts. Variety has announced that Doom Patrol has been picked up for Season 3 on HBO Max after making the migration from DC Universe.

The series follows what Warner Brothers calls "the weirdest group of superheroes" (because we're just ignoring Legends of Tomorrow), and follows Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Jovian Wade) on their misadventures as unlikely heroes. Though not a part of the larger "Arrowverse," the series is still produced by Berlanti Productions. No, Greg Berlanti doesn't sleep.

Executive Producer Jeremy Carver noted, "on behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor. And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max."

Speaking of HBO Max, this will mark the first season that the series will be exclusively available on the platform. "Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform. The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike," said Sara Aubrey. Aubrey acts as the head of original content at HBO Max.