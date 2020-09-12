DC FanDome: 'Legends of Tomorrow' will remain weird
Which is good news, because 'weird' is exactly what makes it great.
DC FanDome works a little bit differently this go around. There's no schedules, and time doesn't matter! What I'm saying here is that it's the perfect kind of format for the Legends of Tomorrow crew! Legends is another one of the series that wasn't able to cobble together a sizzle reel in time, but cut them some slack. Most of them are still finishing up their 14 days of quarantine in Vancouver so they can resume filming.
Like Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow was the only other Arrowverse show that was able to complete its season before COVID threw things off the rails. Because of that, they didn't have any past footage to pull from.
Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree for a quickie Q&A on what we can expect from the coming season.
Here's what we learned:
- It was hard for Tala Ashe to say goodbye to Zari 1.0, but she's excited to develop Zari 2.0
- Zari and Behrad will have a strong developmental episode in the upcoming season.
- Constantine is happy, and that makes Matt Ryan nervous. Astra and John living together peacefully probably won't happen, so both Matt and Amy Louise Pemberton are excited to explore their dynamic.
- With Sara Lance missing in the beginning of next season, the team's getting extra bonkers. The writers confirm will be checking with Sara while she's away though.
- The new Legend will have a thirst for vengeance and won't be the lovable loser that the rest of the team is.
- This season will lean hard into genre. There's hint of a lot of aliens, but they'll be different from the kind that we see on Supergirl.
- The coming season will be less mean to Nate Heywood!
- There's no plans for a full-blown musical episode, but they're not against the possibility of one in the future.
- Quarantine has really made the cast miss their show. Their show is so unique, and everyone loves it so much, and being apart has been hard.
- The writers really wanted Caity Lotz to breakdance at one point.
