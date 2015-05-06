The 20 Sexiest Soap Females 2015!

What's On TV were sad to hear that The British Soap Awards for the Sexiest Male and Sexiest Female were being axed. So here's our top 20 instead...

Catherine Tyldesley Eva Price, Coronation Street (Image credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima)

Natalie J Robb Moira Barton, Emmerdale

Samantha Womack Ronnie Mitchell, Eastenders (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Kate Ford Tracy Barlow, Coronation Street

Sair Khan Alya Nazir, Coronation Street (Image credit: Joseph Scanlon)

Kim Marsh Michelle Connor, Coronation Street

Jenna Rosenow Amber Turner, Neighbours

Saskia Hampele Georgia Brooks, Home & Away

Jorgie Porter Teresa McQueen, Hollyoaks

Rakhee Thakrar Shabnam Masood, EastEnders (Image credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima)

Gemma Atkinson Carly Hope, Emmerdale (Image credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment)

Charley Webb Debbie Dingle, Emmerdale (Image credit: Empics Entertainment)

Rebecca Elmaloglou Terese Willis, Neighbours

Maddy Hill Nancy Carter, EastEnders (Image credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima)

Jennifer Metcalfe plays Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks

Olympia Valance Paige Turner, Neighbours

Natalie Anderson Alicia Metcalfe, Emmerdale (Image credit: Empics Entertainment)

Fiona Wade Priya Sharma, Emmerdale (Image credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima)

Jacqueline Jossa Lauren Branning, EastEnders (Image credit: BBC/Joel Anderson)

Alison King Carla Connor, Coronation Street

