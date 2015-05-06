The 20 Sexiest Soap Females 2015!
What's On TV were sad to hear that The British Soap Awards for the Sexiest Male and Sexiest Female were being axed. So here's our top 20 instead...
Catherine Tyldesley Eva Price, Coronation Street
Natalie J Robb Moira Barton, Emmerdale
Samantha Womack Ronnie Mitchell, Eastenders
Kate Ford Tracy Barlow, Coronation Street
Sair Khan Alya Nazir, Coronation Street
Kim Marsh Michelle Connor, Coronation Street
Jenna Rosenow Amber Turner, Neighbours
Saskia Hampele Georgia Brooks, Home & Away
Jorgie Porter Teresa McQueen, Hollyoaks
Rakhee Thakrar Shabnam Masood, EastEnders
Gemma Atkinson Carly Hope, Emmerdale
Charley Webb Debbie Dingle, Emmerdale
Rebecca Elmaloglou Terese Willis, Neighbours
Maddy Hill Nancy Carter, EastEnders
Jennifer Metcalfe plays Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks
Olympia Valance Paige Turner, Neighbours
Natalie Anderson Alicia Metcalfe, Emmerdale
Fiona Wade Priya Sharma, Emmerdale
Jacqueline Jossa Lauren Branning, EastEnders
Alison King Carla Connor, Coronation Street
