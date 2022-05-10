The Games viewers point out one major flaw in new Holly Willoughby series

The Games started on ITV last night but fans have pointed out an error in the show's format.

This Morning and Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby presents The Games alongside former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, providing insights and interviews throughout the course of the program as celebrities take part in a variety of sporting events. Meanwhile, football legends Chris Kamara and Alex Scott take their places in the commentary box and trackside for reporting.

Celebrities taking part in The Games include Coronation Street star Colson Smith, Emmerdale's Rebecca Sarker, TV personality Christine McGuinness, and ex-soap actor Ryan Thomas.

Freddie Flintoff, Holly Willoughby, Chris Kamara and Alex Scott on The Games. (Image credit: Nicky Johnston/ITV)

But despite the all-star line-up, fans were confused about how many of the games were actually broadcast live because they all took place in front of a live audience but certain parts seemed to be pre-recorded.

Viewers were concerned about the crowd who joined to watch the program in Crystal Palace, as they only got to see a few events right in front of them, and they have called for a change to the show's format.

The poor audience at the Games, sitting in the cold with an hour between live events, is the ice cream van there tonight? #TheGamesMay 9, 2022 See more

In the audience outside watched the hurdles, rest is on the big screen yawn, don't even see the chat in-between apart from a far away screen very poor #TheGamesMay 9, 2022 See more

#TheGames this needs to flow a bit better it wouldn’t be that bad then ! I feel for those audience sitting outside they’ve only seen the girls do hurdles at start an had to wait while we watch pre recordings 🥱May 9, 2022 See more

It’s the audience sitting outside in the cold I feel sorry for … They’re just watching the celebs warm up for all of 2 live events #TheGamesMay 9, 2022 See more

Whilst I will of course watch any/all sport, the biggest win here is for the production team on getting this crowd out in Crystal Palace on a Monday night! #TheGamesMay 9, 2022 See more

Throughout the course of the programme, six male and six female celebrities will compete in 10 events in the athletics arena, swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome, hoping to be crowned winner.

But fans are hoping more of these events will actually take place live, as so far we've had a lot of pre-recorded footage and interviews spliced between events, which may have been different from what viewers were hoping to see from the new ITV show.

Speaking about hosting the programme ahead of it airing, Holly Willoughby revealed: "I love live telly. It’s my favourite thing to do and any other television that I’ve made just doesn’t have the excitement of event viewing. I’m not a natural sportswoman, but I remember watching the Olympics with the kids and I got really into it.

"Sport can be slightly intimidating and a bit scary for somebody who doesn’t really know anything about it, but I think this show will be great fun for all the family!"

Hopefully, we'll be seeing even more live events in tonight's episode, we'll have to wait and see!

The Games continues on ITV on Tuesday, May 10 at 9 pm. Episodes are available on demand via ITV Hub.