The Games viewers point out one major flaw in new Holly Willoughby series

By published

The Games kicked off on ITV this week, but viewers were worried about the show's format.

The Games contestants
The Games sees 12 celebrities competing to win. (Image credit: Nicky Johnston/ITV)

The Games started on ITV last night but fans have pointed out an error in the show's format.

This Morning and Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby presents The Games alongside former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, providing insights and interviews throughout the course of the program as celebrities take part in a variety of sporting events. Meanwhile, football legends Chris Kamara and Alex Scott take their places in the commentary box and trackside for reporting.   

Celebrities taking part in The Games include Coronation Street star Colson Smith, Emmerdale's Rebecca Sarker, TV personality Christine McGuinness, and ex-soap actor Ryan Thomas.

Freddie Flintoff, Holly Willoughby, Chris Kamara and Alex Scott

Freddie Flintoff, Holly Willoughby, Chris Kamara and Alex Scott on The Games.  (Image credit: Nicky Johnston/ITV)

But despite the all-star line-up, fans were confused about how many of the games were actually broadcast live because they all took place in front of a live audience but certain parts seemed to be pre-recorded.

Viewers were concerned about the crowd who joined to watch the program in Crystal Palace, as they only got to see a few events right in front of them, and they have called for a change to the show's format.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Throughout the course of the programme, six male and six female celebrities will compete in 10 events in the athletics arena, swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome, hoping to be crowned winner.

But fans are hoping more of these events will actually take place live, as so far we've had a lot of pre-recorded footage and interviews spliced between events, which may have been different from what viewers were hoping to see from the new ITV show. 

Speaking about hosting the programme ahead of it airing, Holly Willoughby revealed: "I love live telly. It’s my favourite thing to do and any other television that I’ve made just doesn’t have the excitement of event viewing. I’m not a natural sportswoman, but I remember watching the Olympics with the kids and I got really into it.

"Sport can be slightly intimidating and a bit scary for somebody who doesn’t really know anything about it, but I think this show will be great fun for all the family!"

Hopefully, we'll be seeing even more live events in tonight's episode, we'll have to wait and see!

The Games continues on ITV on Tuesday, May 10 at 9 pm. Episodes are available on demand via ITV Hub

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass

Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.


She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story and Black Mirror, but recently she's loving everything about Apple TV's Severance