The Games: air date, hosts, celebrities, trailer and everything we know

The Games will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff alongside Chris Kamara and Alex Scott.

The Games is a new ITV sports competition show which sees 12 celebrities go head-to-head in a number of sporting events across a week of live programs.

Each of the famous faces have undergone weeks of intensive training to prepare them for a number of sporting challenges against intense competition.

They’ve all been pulled out of their comfort zones to be coached as athletes, swimmers and cyclists all while they hope to come top of the medals table and win the competition.

The show will be hosted live by TV star Holly Willoughby and former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, meanwhile, former professional footballer Alex Scott will be the trackside reporter and ex-football star Chris Kamara will be the commentator.

Here’s everything we know about The Games…

When are The Games on?

The Games will air every night at 9pm from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13 on ITV and ITV Hub.

What are The Games?

Six male and six female celebrities will compete in 10 events in the athletics arena, swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome.

Each competitor will put their sporting skills to the test in a number of intense sports, from the 100-metre sprint to diving, all while they try to gain points on the medals table.

In addition to live coverage of the events, each episode will give us a glimpse into the celebrities’ grueling preparation and training from some of the UK’s top coaches, as they aim to reach their best physical condition.

As the leaderboard builds up over the week, the series will round off with an ultimate final showdown where one male and one female champion will be crowned.

Which celebrities are taking part in The Games?

The Games celebrity contestants. (Image credit: Nicky Johnston/ITV)

The celebrity contestants going for gold in The Games are:

ITV News anchor Lucrezia Millarini

Love Island star Wes Nelson

Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman

Model and influencer Phoenix Gulzar-Brown

The Wanted singer Max George

Model Christine McGuinness

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton

Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker

Ex-Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas

Singer and songwriter Chelcee Grimes

Coronation Street favourite Colson Smith

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood

Who is hosting The Games?

Hosting the live sporting events are This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby and A League of Their Own panellist Freddie Flintoff.

Ex-footballer and sports pundit Alex Scott will be on trackside reporting duties, while former pro footballer Chris Kamara will be joining Simon Brotherton in the commentary box.

Talking about the show, Holly revealed: “I love live telly. It’s my favourite thing to do and any other television that I’ve made just doesn’t have the excitement of event viewing. I’m not a natural sportswoman, but I remember watching the Olympics with the kids and I got really into it.

“Sport can be slightly intimidating and a bit scary for somebody who doesn’t really know anything about it, but I think this show will be great fun for all the family!”

Is there a trailer for The Games?

ITV released a trailer introducing the celebrity contenders taking part in The Games.