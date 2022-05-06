The Games: air date, hosts, celebrities, trailer and everything we know
By Grace Morris published
The Games is an exciting new ITV sporting event where 12 celebrities battle it out in a number of intense sports.
The Games is a new ITV sports competition show which sees 12 celebrities go head-to-head in a number of sporting events across a week of live programs.
Each of the famous faces have undergone weeks of intensive training to prepare them for a number of sporting challenges against intense competition.
They’ve all been pulled out of their comfort zones to be coached as athletes, swimmers and cyclists all while they hope to come top of the medals table and win the competition.
The show will be hosted live by TV star Holly Willoughby and former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, meanwhile, former professional footballer Alex Scott will be the trackside reporter and ex-football star Chris Kamara will be the commentator.
Here’s everything we know about The Games…
When are The Games on?
The Games will air every night at 9pm from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13 on ITV and ITV Hub.
What are The Games?
Six male and six female celebrities will compete in 10 events in the athletics arena, swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome.
Each competitor will put their sporting skills to the test in a number of intense sports, from the 100-metre sprint to diving, all while they try to gain points on the medals table.
In addition to live coverage of the events, each episode will give us a glimpse into the celebrities’ grueling preparation and training from some of the UK’s top coaches, as they aim to reach their best physical condition.
As the leaderboard builds up over the week, the series will round off with an ultimate final showdown where one male and one female champion will be crowned.
Which celebrities are taking part in The Games?
The celebrity contestants going for gold in The Games are:
- ITV News anchor Lucrezia Millarini
- Love Island star Wes Nelson
- Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman
- Model and influencer Phoenix Gulzar-Brown
- The Wanted singer Max George
- Model Christine McGuinness
- Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton
- Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker
- Ex-Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas
- Singer and songwriter Chelcee Grimes
- Coronation Street favourite Colson Smith
- Reality TV star Olivia Attwood
Who is hosting The Games?
Hosting the live sporting events are This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby and A League of Their Own panellist Freddie Flintoff.
Ex-footballer and sports pundit Alex Scott will be on trackside reporting duties, while former pro footballer Chris Kamara will be joining Simon Brotherton in the commentary box.
Talking about the show, Holly revealed: “I love live telly. It’s my favourite thing to do and any other television that I’ve made just doesn’t have the excitement of event viewing. I’m not a natural sportswoman, but I remember watching the Olympics with the kids and I got really into it.
“Sport can be slightly intimidating and a bit scary for somebody who doesn’t really know anything about it, but I think this show will be great fun for all the family!”
Is there a trailer for The Games?
ITV released a trailer introducing the celebrity contenders taking part in The Games.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.