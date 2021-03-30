'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 trailer is here, and it's not an upper

The first trailer of Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale is here. June is out, and on the run. (And she's not alone.) But it's going to take more than resilience and dumb luck to keep from being capture.

"I made a promise to hurt them — the way we hurt," we hear June (Elisabeth Moss) say. So it's not just about avoiding being caught. It's not just about being free. (Or at least less not-free than she's been.)

Meanwhile, June still has a family — one not in red robes — out there.

There's a lot going on in this trailer, just as there's a lot going on in the series leading up to this point. But as the trailer also says, freedom is just the beginning.

Look for The Handmaid's Tale to launch its new season April 28, 2021, on Hulu. All three previous seasons also are streaming.

