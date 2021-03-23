'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' hits Netflix on April 30

One of the more innovative animated films of the past few years has got to be Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. (Both in terms of story and in the way the thing looked and felt.) Now, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller — who won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for the multiverse take on your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man™️ in 2019 — are back with The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which hits Netflix on April 30.

The movie stars Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin and Doug the Pug.

No full trailer yet, but Netflix announced the date via a brief teaser trailer.

Here's the full gist, via Netflix:

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is an original animated comedy about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.

“We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm Netflix has expressed for this movie with this acquisition and grateful to everyone at Sony for making a great picture with us and finding a big way to bring it to audiences” said Lord and Miller. “We’re really proud of the film we all made together, plus we understand our subscription fees are waived in perpetuity as part of the deal? We’re not lawyers but it does sound right to us.”