The President of the United States was a giant freaking nerd

Well color me fooled. Here I was, thinking that Barack Obama, former President of the United States, didn't regress to a dude in his 50s sitting around with Oprah Winfrey telling Dad Jokes.

But apparently that's exactly what happened, according to a clip (or outtake?) from Episode 11 of The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+.

Available now, the episode sees the former president sit down with the Queen of All Media for an intimate conversation. But it turns out they weren't actually in the same room together. (Thanks, Covid!)

And that led to ... well, just watch.

Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysNBpo7IEvNovember 19, 2020

Oprah and Obama weren't actually in front of a fire in a very nice looking living room. Turns out they were in front of green screens on opposite sides of the country — he in Washington, D.C., and she in Santa Barbara, Calif., with wireless earbuds in place so they could hear each other.

And the former president — who actually is quite well known as a nerd — behaved accordingly.

"We should have done this in outer space," he says after a rousing game of footsie. (Yes, you read that right.) "We could have both been sitting on, like, Neptune, in a bubble.

The interview is available now on Apple TV+, which itself runs $4.99 a month and is available on most every major streaming platform not named Android TV.