The previous-generation Apple TV 4K is on sale for $99, and that's a hell of a deal

This may well be the best Amazon Prime Day deal we see. The original Apple TV 4K is on sale for just $99 for the 32GB model. Normally when it comes to previous-gen tech we'd tell you to stay away. And that'd particularly be true for something that was released in 2017.

But this is the exception. The original Apple TV 4K was that good, and remains that good, even though it was just replaced by a newer model. But that previous-generation processor remains more than powerful enough to get the job done, and then so. All the apps you could ever need to watch all the shows you want to watch are still supported. And you'll still have 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision for HDR, and Dolby Atmos for audio.

Look, there's a reason we say Apple TV 4K is the best streaming device. Because it is.

The only real negative mark with this deal is that you'll get the previous-generation remote control. It works. But it's not great. You can get the new Siri remote for $60. But that takes your total up to what you'd pay for the newest Apple TV 4K. Just something to remember.

If you think you can hack it with that other remote control — or if you have a Logitech Harmony remote laying around — this is a hell of a deal on streaming hardware that doesn't see many discounts.