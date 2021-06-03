Amazon Prime Day is here. Almost. And that's good enough to get the ball rolling on Amazon's annual sales extravaganza not just for our purposes, but for Amazon's, too.

In other words, the hot deals on things you might well want to watch the things you want to watch already have begun.

Amazon Prime Day — can we just call it Prime Month already? — means that you're going to save a ton on Amazon products, of course. That means things like Amazon Fire TV Edition televisions. That means Amazon Fire TV sticks. That means the Amazon Fire TV Cube. That means the Amazon Echo. That means the Amazon Echo Show.

Anything and everything that Amazon makes probably will be on sale at some point between now on Amazon Prime Day(s) come June 21-22. Just make sure you've got an Amazon Prime subscription, or you might miss out on the biggest savings.

We'll keep this post updated with the best of the Prime Day deals now and as the actual day(s) arrive. Check back often!

Televisions

Prime Day deals on smart TVs

Here's the thing about deals on televisions for Amazon Prime Day: It's possible to get something super inexpensive. But that doesn't mean you should.

If something says 720p on it, just keep walking. You don't want it. At bare minimum any TV you buy in 2021 should say at least "1080p" on it. And even then, know that you're not exactly buying something that's up to par for the year in which you're living — to say nothing of getting something that's future-proof.

Maybe it's OK if you're getting something for a kid's playroom. But nothing more sophisticated than that.

Amazon Fire TV Edition televisions are awkwardly named but have Amazon Fire TV built in as the operating system, so you don't have to plug in anything else if you don't want to to stream all the things.

Here are the best deals on televisions for Amazon Prime Day 2021:

You can save $120 on this 50-inch Toshiba-branded Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TV. It supports 4K resolution, has three HDMI ports (so you can plug in things like an Xbox) and has a 60Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision for HDR, which is the best standard available.

Insignia is Amazon's house brand, and it's not bad at all for the money. You'll save $100 on this 43-inch model, which supports 4K resolution, has three HDMI ports and has a 60Hz refresh rate. Missing is support for Dolby Vision, however.

Amazon Fire TV

Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV devices are the second-most popular streaming platform in the United States, and No. 1 in the rest of the world. And for good reason. They're inexpensive, easy to use, and have all the apps you could possibly want to do all the things.

They run the gamut from inexpensive sticks to slightly less inexpensive — but much more powerful — boxes. As we usually recommend with this sort of thing, you get what you pay for. If you can spend a little extra, do it. It's worth it in the long run.

Here are the best deals on Amazon Fire TV devices going into Prime Day 2021.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the one we recommend for most folks because it brilliantly balances the need for specs — 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision — with price. And with this Prime Day Deal, you can save 20% off an already sub-$50 stick. It's basically a no-brainer.

Amazon Fire TV Cube is our second-favorite Fire TV device. But when it's $20 off like it is for Prime Day, it's almost a no-brainer. It supports 4K resolution and Dolby Vision for HDR and Dolby Atmos for audio. It has 16GB of on-board storage — and a built-in microphone array so you can do all that Alexa hands-free stuff without having to pick up a remote control!

You can save 17% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite — which isn't a bad deal if you need something for a secondary TV. It tops out at 1080p resolution but still has access to all the streaming apps as the other Fire TV devices, so you can still stream all the things.

Amazon Echo

Prime Day deals on Amazon Echo

You can't beat the original. Amazon Echo launched the smart speaker revolution, and it just keeps getting better every year. It's also branched out into a few more designs. There's the diminutive third-generation Echo Dot, which is the smallest and least-expensive option. Or you can bump up to the fourth-gen model which reclaims the spheroid shape. Or snag an Echo Dot clock for just a few dollars more.

If audio quality is more important, the full Echo Dot (also a sphere) increases the price but also the pleasure.

And Amazon even has some high-end options available.

And of course it's all on sale come Prime Day 2021.

It's tough to beat an Amazon Echo Dot. The fourth-generation model returns to the sphere shape and is available in three colors. It has the full might of Alexa inside and can play music, answer questions, control smart devices — and it's already $15 off for Prime Day.

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo essentially is a beefed up Echo Dot. It's got much better audio quality — but also has the higher price to go along with it. It also has a built-in Zigbee smat home hub.

If all you're looking to do is have the most basic Alexa experience and you want to save a few bucks in the process, the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot will do the job just fine. And you can save a whopping 25% ahead of Prime Day.

If you're really serious about the sound coming from your Amazon Echo, you'll want to check out the Amazon Echo Studio. This refurbished model is 31% off ahead of Prime Day and gets you five powerful speakers in a stylish device that still does all the Alexa you could ever want.

Networking and Wifi

Prime Day deals on routers and mesh Wifi

None of this streaming or smart-home stuff would be possible without a home network. And it's more important than ever to have a home network that's fast and stable.

If you're looking to get into the mesh Wifi game, Eero (which happens to be owned by Amazon) is where it's at. It was a solid choice long before Amazon scooped up the company, and it still works great today. And you can start small. A single Eero device gets you going, and you can build things out from there if you decide that you need more coverage.

It's super simple to set up, and extremely easy to control from the smartphone app. You don't have to be a networking expert to use an Eero and have a great home network.