The 'Snowpiercer' Season 2 trailer has no chill

Season 2 of Snowpiercer is approaching quickly! To prepare, TNT has released a new trailer for the upcoming ride. Civil War is brewing on the train, with Mr. Wilford's presence splitting the existing factions even further. Blind loyalty runs rampant while Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) try to keep the last hope of humanity chugging along.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Snowpiercer:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

The Season 2 poster's pretty expected, though not aesthetically offensive. Andre Layton, Melanie Cavill, and Mr. Wilford will duke it out throughout the season over control of the train and humanity as we know it. Though, hopefully we see Cavill and Layton remain on the same side after their war in Season 1. Their dynamic is too interesting to sacrifice. Besides, Wilford's currently got Melanie's long lost kid as a hostage, so it seems in her favor to take him down.