The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer: 1963 is about to get even more weird

The gang from The Umbrella Academy is back on Netflix on July 31.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is near, and we now have a full trailer ahead of the release.

November 1963 was kind of a big month, what with the assassination of President Kennedy and all. But now that the gang from The Umbrella Academy has landed squarely in that timeline, it's about to get even more weird.

When last we saw the young miracle-birthed crimefighters (and their deceased brother) of The Umbrella Academy, Five had zapped them out of 2019, hoping to head back intimate to head off whatever caused their world to end.

Only it seems that they've brought the apocalypse with them.

Tanks are in the streets. A nuclear blast washes over everything. "What the hell was that," Five asks? "The end of the world, Nov. 25, 1963," he's told.

Who to blame? The Umbrella Academy, of course.

That date, by the way, comes just three days after the real-world death of JFK. And it appears that his assassination is somehow tied to everything the Hargreeves kids are doing. They're in Dallas, 10 days before the end of the world. And everyone is spread out all over the place.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy will be available on Netflix starting July 31. It'll run 10 episodes.

The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, and Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves.