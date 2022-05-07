The Wilds fans go wild for the Shoni content in season 2

Audiences enjoyed getting to Shelby and Toni’s relationship moments in season 2 of The Wilds!

From enemies to lovers, season 1 of The Wilds introduced us to the beautiful love story between Shelby Goodkind and Toni Shalifoe. One of the most anticipated aspects of the second season was continuing to see their relationship unfold and there were plenty of interactions that had fans swooning.

*spoilers for The Wilds season 2 ahead*

One thing that was really fun to see is the rest of the group supporting Shelby and Toni, especially Fatin and Martha.

“Fatin is the shoni ship captain CONFIRMED,” stated one viewer.

fatin is the shoni ship captain CONFIRMED #TheWilds pic.twitter.com/9rByF8UXaEMay 6, 2022 See more

martha’s reaction witnessing how whipped toni is for shelby was so funny pic.twitter.com/Taf6B7mwxUMay 6, 2022 See more

Many adored the small moments when it came to the couple. From pet names to heart eyes, it was precious.

“Shoni pet names is all I wanted and more,” another wrote.

shoni pet names is all I wanted and more😭😩😩 #TheWilds pic.twitter.com/R7F3fM9MbZMay 6, 2022 See more

shelby calling toni babe EVERYBODY SHUT UP #thewilds pic.twitter.com/p14cXZ2P1dMay 6, 2022 See more

“Shelby getting excited about plastic forks and paper plates and Toni just looking at her like damn im in love SHUT UP I CANT TAKE THIS,” a tweet reads.

shelby getting excited about plastic forks and paper plates and toni just looking at her like damn im in love SHUT UP I CANT TAKE THIS #thewilds pic.twitter.com/sGwrCga9IIMay 6, 2022 See more

“Shelby is rambling about stuff she’s passionate about and Toni is so endeared that she cuts her off with a kiss (canon),” someone shared.

Others took the time to appreciate Mia Healey and Erana James, who bring the fan favorite characters to life.

“The chemistry of Mia and Erana is literally everything to me,” praised one fan.

the chemistry of mia and erana is literally everything to me #TheWilds pic.twitter.com/0jum3GcwJBMay 5, 2022 See more

mia and erana better have bts pictures from this #thewilds pic.twitter.com/KQl4g5eYRYMay 6, 2022 See more

i’ll never get over how beautiful this shot is #TheWilds pic.twitter.com/YMDs2XNhRmMay 6, 2022 See more

“I feel like Shelby and Toni's connection is so strong that they don’t have to be ‘together’ to love one another and understand the other and that’s so beautiful,” says a tweet.

There’s also the “I love you” of it all and it made fans emotional to say the least.

“Toni getting all teary when she says i love you to Shelby,,, losing my mind,” read another comment.

One observation included, “Shelby really went from ‘i can’t wait to get off this island so i never have to think about you ever again’ to wanting to get off the island bc ‘i never won’t love her.’”

And of course, we all lost our minds at the episode eight intro featuring a Shoni dream.

A fan expressed, “I'm still not over the opening of eight, nothing in the world could have prepared me for that.”

While we wait for a season 3 renewal, we’ll be over here rewatching all of the season 2 Shoni scenes!

“Always going to be thankful for shoni and that #TheWilds doesn't shy away from promoting them, no matter what,” said one comment.

All episodes of season 1 and 2 of The Wilds are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in the US and UK.