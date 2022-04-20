The Wilds season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Wilds season 2 sees Amazon's shocking teen drama back for a brand new season.

The Wilds has some major questions to answer after last season’s multiple cliffhangers. The thrilling YA series is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher along with showrunner and executive producer Amy Harris.

All episodes of season 1 are currently streaming on Prime Video, so now is the perfect time to catch up on this addicting survival dystopian drama in time for the show's return.

Here’s everything we know about the new season so far…

The highly anticipated second season of The Wilds will begin streaming May 6, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video in the US and UK.

The Wilds season 2 plot

In the first season, we were presented with a group of teen girls who end up stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. Despite them all being from different backgrounds and having no answers, they have to fight together in order to survive. However, we learn that the plane crash was staged and the girls ending up on this island was anything but an accident.

The Wilds season 2 only seems to build on everything intriguing about the first while creating much higher stakes for our favorite characters.

The official synopsis shares that: “survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what's happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects — a new island of teenage boys — who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

Who stars in The Wilds season 2?

It didn’t take long for everyone to fall in love with the talented cast of The Wilds. Sarah Pidgeon, Erana James, Mia Healey, Reign Edwards, Jenna Clause, Shannon Berry, and Sophia Ali used season 1 to create a female-led series with characters that felt real. Rachel Griffiths, Troy Winbush, and David Sullivan are also confirmed to reprise their roles in the second season.

Audiences will be introduced to new characters played by Reed Shannon, Tanner Rook, Aidan Laprete, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Alex Fitzalan, Nicholas Coombe, Zack Calderon, and Charles Alexander. They will make up the second island of eight boys— but remember, that number is subject to change.

A second island of boys is joining the show. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Is there a trailer?

Yes, after a teasing sneak peek, an official trailer was released. It shows the girls still trapped on the mysterious island, clearly continuing to face the fight of their lives in order to survive.

We are also given a look at the new group of boys, who have apparently been part of the experiment the entire time. The big revelation? There were two-staged plane crashes and there were always two islands. Though, it certainly seems like fans can expect many more twists and turns throughout the season.

Check out the trailer for The Wilds season 2 below…