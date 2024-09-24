The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon poisons Daniel’s whiskey, but Lucy drinks it?

On The Young and the Restless, it’s starting to look as if Sharon’s (Sharon Case) moral compass is no longer a match for the imaginary Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) in her mind.

For weeks now, Cameron, which is really just a manifestation of her own darkest thoughts, has been pushing Sharon to "do what needs to be done" in order to protect her family and find some happiness. While we’ve assumed Cameron was pushing Sharon to kill either Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) or Daniel (Michael Graziadei), in The Young and the Restless episode airing on September 24, the deadly master plan is revealed.

Before we get to that though, in the beginning episode, Daniel and Heather (Vail Bloom) are at home discussing their current living situation and job search. He’s made them both tea, joking it’s too early for whiskey.

Across town in a seedy motel, Sharon wakes up from a nightmare where she saw a bloody Daniel. Cameron needles her about the dream being a signal as to what she needs to do. To her credit, Sharon is initially resistant to the suggestion of killing Daniel.

When Cameron points her to the bag of poison sitting on the bed that Sharon doesn’t remember purchasing, Sharon remains adamant that she can’t commit murder. She even notes how Daniel’s death could impact Heather, Phyllis, Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) and Summer (Allison Lanier). But in the end, with Sharon’s mental health struggles worsening, her commitment to do what’s right proves to be no match for Cameron’s lust for vengeance.

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

By the end of the episode, Sharon sneaks into Daniel and Heather’s place with the poison. As she looks around for something to put the poison in, she stumbles across a bottle of whiskey that was made when Cassie (Camryn Grimes) was still alive. While viewers don’t get to see if Sharon actually puts the poison in the bottle, it looks like she may go through with it.

With all that being said, we still aren’t completely convinced that Sharon’s murder plot will go to plan. For starters, she put the poison in the whiskey bottle just assuming Daniel would be the only one that would drink it. Heather may not be a big drinker and Lucy may be underage, but who’s to say that Heather won’t want a celebratory drink if she lands a new job, or that Lucy won’t sneak a drink of whiskey, which sneaking alcohol these days has become a pattern for her.

Focusing on Lucy, we actually tend to think she’ll be the one to drink the deadly concoction, unfortunately. From a soap storyline perspective, her being the victim of a murder plot would strike a powerful chord with a big parallel. For weeks, Sharon has repeatedly blasted Daniel about not knowing what it’s like to lose a daughter. Considering she blames him for why Cassie died, it would be ironic if Sharon became the reason he could lose his only child.

Lily Brooks O’Briant, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Plus, if Lucy were to survive the ordeal, she’d likely get one heck of a wake-up call about underage drinking. She may actually stop drinking in the foreseeable future, scarred by a life-or-death experience.

Now whether or not Lucy lives or dies from a poisonous attack, you better believe an investigation will be launched. If all roads lead to Sharon, her world may come crashing down around her. As a mother and lawyer, Heather may do everything within her power to see that Sharon pays dearly. Yes, the Cassidy First owner is suffering from bipolar disorder, but will a trip for Sharon to Fairview be enough for Heather?

Then there’s Phyllis. The Abbott-Chancellor COO is many things, but when it comes to her family, she’s a bit of a mama bear. When you add to that the bad blood between Phyllis and Sharon, it would be interesting to see if Phyllis exacts her own form of sweet revenge if a member of her family is harmed.

Should our prediction about Lucy come true, we’re not sure Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be able to play her hero this go-around.