The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy hires Phyllis, but will she take things too far in his war against Victor?

It wasn't that long ago when we made The Young and the Restless prediction that Billy (Jason Thompson) would soon partner with an ex at Abbott-Chancellor. After he fired Lily (Christel Khalil) and Chance (Conner Floyd) quit, Billy was left alone in the executive suite, which wasn't exactly ideal considering the size of the company.

Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on September 13, one of Billy's exes proposes working together. As Billy sits at the Athletic Club bar, he's approached by Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). She caught wind of what happened with Lily and Chance and believes Billy could use someone with her skill set. He's a bit hesitant, so she continues to pitch herself.

Phyllis notes her executive experience having run companies before, including Jabot. She also mentions they’ve worked well together in the past and lists a few ideas that could raise the profile of Abbott-Chancellor. Billy's intrigued but then asks how she would feel working at a company that's currently under attack. He explains he suspects Victor (Eric Braeden) wants to take Abbott-Chancellor, which means Billy is bracing for a war against The Great Victor Newman.

What might scare away another potential job candidate in Genoa City entices Phyllis. She loves a challenge and is practically gleeful about the chance to stick it to the Newman patriarch. Additionally, Phyllis brags about her willingness to play dirty. Although Billy doesn't offer to employ her by the end of the episode, looking at the following preview clip, he eventually names her as his COO.

We can't help but worry about where all of this is headed. Victor is the most ruthless and tactical person in all of Genoa City and has gone head-to-head with many foes throughout the decades. While his opponents may win a few battles, they never win the war, as he always proves to be a little smarter and willing to hit a little lower. Phyllis knows all of this, which is likely why she advertised her knack for playing dirty, as it may take that to put up any kind of defense against Victor.

With that being said, we wonder what Phyllis may do and if she'll take things too far. After all, this is a woman who faked her death and framed Diane (Susan Walters) for murder in an act of revenge. She even tried to run Christine (Lauralee Bell) over with a car years ago.

If we had to guess, there's a chance Phyllis could go poking around, even using her hacking skills, to see what Victor may have illegally done lately that could send him to prison. As Audra (Zuleyka Silver) recently mentioned, Victor doesn't get to his stature in life without breaking a few laws.

The Young and the Restless fans know that Victor has indeed broken a law lately. When he decided to exact vigilante justice against Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and lock her up in his wine cellar for torturing his family. That's kidnapping. While his actions have largely been hidden, with only Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) knowing the truth, is it possible Phyllis finds out and threatens Victor with prison if he doesn't back off Abbott-Chancellor?

A threat like that probably won't move Victor, who would most certainly deny everything, so let's say Phyllis takes things up a notch. We can imagine her going to Jordan of all people to corroborate the kidnapping story. Phyllis may loathe the woman for what she did to Harrison (Redding Munsell) and the pain she put Summer (Allison Lanier) through, but if Phyllis believes she can get information from Jordan to bring down Victor, Phyllis may make the risky move.

However, we can't envision Jordan doing something for nothing, unless the pure joy of seeing Victor behind bars is enough for Claire's (Hayley Erin) aunt. But if it's not, could Jordan want Phyllis' help in getting her moved to a mental health facility like Fairview instead of rotting away in prison? Would Phyllis agree to the terms?

Admittedly, we kind of hope this scenario plays out. We'd love to see Jordan back on the screen, and with Sharon (Sharon Case) possibly headed to Fairview at some point given her predicament, that could mean some Jordan and Sharon scenes, which could lead to some interesting developments. Furthermore, if Jordan in Fairview leads to her escaping again, can you imagine the chaos that would unfold in Genoa City? Or the trouble that would land Phyllis in with loved ones?

For now, our Jordan theory is just that, but we think Phyllis fans are about to see her go to some entertaining lows as she plots against Victor.