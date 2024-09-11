The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis stops Sharon from killing Daniel, but someone else still gets hurt?

It's about time to sound the alarm on The Young and the Restless, as Sharon (Sharon Case) finally appears to be ready to give in to her darkest impulses.

After ripping into Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) at Crimson Lights, calling Heather (Vail Bloom) a bad mother at the Athletic Club and verbally sparring with longtime foe Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), all in the episode that aired on September 10, Sharon is at home regrouping in the episode airing on September 11.

Before Sharon can follow through with her plans to take a nap, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) stops by on a mission to find her mom's medicine bottles to see if she's been taking her bipolar medication. Of course, Mariah doesn't tell Sharon that, but instead says she's there to pick up a necklace belonging to Faith (Reylynn Caster). Mariah's fact-finding mission doesn't prove successful though, as she can't find anything to suggest Sharon has stopped taking her meds. Eventually, Sharon dismisses her daughter and opts to take that nap.

As the Cassidy First owner lies down on the couch and falls asleep, she starts dreaming about a life she possibly could have had if Cassie (Camryn Grimes) never got into the car with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) the night of the accident. In this imaginary scenario, Sharon and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are still happily married, Cassie is alive and thriving as an adult and Daniel is dead, having died that infamous night after drinking and driving. Cassie mentions she almost went to the party where Daniel got drunk, but opted against going.

Michael Graziadei in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Eventually, Sharon wakes up enraged thinking about what could have been. Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) then shows up and only fuels the anger. In an eerie moment, Sharon grimaces and says, "Daniel should have died in that car accident."

The haunting words are amplified when paired with a conversation Phyllis has with Nick in the same episode. She complains about Sharon and notes she's had enough of her antics. While Nick tries to downplay the severity of what's going on, Phyllis is adamant Sharon is a danger, even claiming to be fearful of what Sharon may do next with her new venomous attitude. Before Phyllis storms off, she suggests Nick place Sharon in the mental wellness center Fairview and levels the threat, "I have to protect my family. If you don't do something about it, I will."

Sharon Case in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we once predicted Sharon would soon launch a murderous plot against Phyllis and/or her brood. Now it seems Daniel's life is likely in danger. We aren't sure how Sharon may go about trying to get rid of him, but we're looking for Phyllis to come to the rescue of her son. Phyllis was quite believable when she emphasized that she's willing to do what it takes to protect her family.

However, in good soapy fashion, it's not hard to imagine that even if Phyllis saves Daniel, Sharon mistakenly hurts someone else in her current mental state. If we had to guess, either Lucy, Nick or Faith will face a life-threatening circumstance. Should it be Lucy, the teen could receive the wake-up call she desperately needs to get back on track. Should it be Nick or Faith, considering how much Sharon loves them, either one of them being injured could push Sharon to get the help she clearly requires.

One thing is certain, things for Sharon are about to get worse before they get better.