These bloopers from 'The Expanse' will leave you in stitches till Season 6

The Expanse is a serious show. How can it not be, when you're talking about the future of humanity and war between Earth, Mars and everyone else who lives out there. And as we head into Season 6 of The Expanse, the stakes are that much higher.

Turns out, though, that Season 5 had its share of hilarity — those moments maybe just didn't make it into the episodes.

Amazon has dropped a couple minutes worth of outtakes that are definitely worth a watch. You'll see Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) bust out a burp. Amos (Wes Chatham) discover Schrodinger's Parrot, and later fall down the same prison hole he tossed the big brute bad guy into.

And you'll also see a lot of smiles from actors who had to do some serious work in Season 5, which saw death and destruction of a new scale for the series.

All five seasons of The Expanse (which spent its first three seasons on cable's SYFY network) are now available for free on Amazon Prime Video. Season 6, which is scheduled to be the final season for the beloved series, is in production now. No word yet on when we could expect it to premiere, though if things follow previous releases it could be before the end of the year.

In the meantime, we've got these bloopers to enjoy.