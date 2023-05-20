THIS Coronation Street star is dividing fans with her latest performance
Coronation Street fans will be sad to see this star go.
Coronation Street fans are preparing to say goodbye to one of the ITV show's key characters - Faye Windass.
In Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (aired Friday 21 May 2023), we saw Faye quizzed by Gary on her feelings towards Jackson.
Faye insists it's Craig she truly loves - but that doesn't stop Gary from orchestrating a meeting between the two.
Corrie fans quickly commented on Faye's behaviour, predicting that she's kidding herself regarding her true feelings. 'Catching up on #Corrie and Faye is fooling herself. You can tell that she has feelings for Jackson'
Catching up on #Corrie and Faye is fooling herself. You can tell that she has feelings for JacksonMay 20, 2023
Whereas another said, 'Make the right decision, Faye!'
#corrie Make the right decision, Faye! pic.twitter.com/RJFLfbJ75fMay 19, 2023
Some fans weren't happy with the performance, with one writing on Twitter, 'Faye was a better actress when she was 12 than she is now.
'Everything she says is in the same tone and her facial expressions don’t even exist so hard to take anything seriously.'
Faye was a better actress when she was 12 than she is now. Everything she says is in the same tone and her facial expressions don’t even exist💀 so hard to take anything seriously #CorrieMay 19, 2023
But others commented that they will 'miss' Faye on the show.
'Genuinely gonna miss Faye in #Corrie Ellie got so much better in the role as she grew and I hope to see her back one day,' wrote another viewer on Twitter.
Genuinely gonna miss Faye in #Corrie Ellie got so much better in the role as she grew and I hope to see her back one day. pic.twitter.com/h4cAiiHrWJMay 16, 2023
But another wrote, 'Faye is staying this week. She's leaving next week lol.'
Oh dear god I thought that was end of Faye #CorrieMay 19, 2023
Who will Faye choose in the end and will the character get her happy ending? Tune in next week to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.