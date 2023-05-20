THIS Coronation Street star is dividing fans with her latest performance

Coronation Street fans are preparing to say goodbye to one of the ITV show's key characters - Faye Windass.

In Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (aired Friday 21 May 2023), we saw Faye quizzed by Gary on her feelings towards Jackson.

Faye insists it's Craig she truly loves - but that doesn't stop Gary from orchestrating a meeting between the two.

Corrie fans quickly commented on Faye's behaviour, predicting that she's kidding herself regarding her true feelings. 'Catching up on #Corrie and Faye is fooling herself. You can tell that she has feelings for Jackson'

Whereas another said, 'Make the right decision, Faye!'

Some fans weren't happy with the performance, with one writing on Twitter, 'Faye was a better actress when she was 12 than she is now.

'Everything she says is in the same tone and her facial expressions don’t even exist so hard to take anything seriously.'

But others commented that they will 'miss' Faye on the show.

'Genuinely gonna miss Faye in #Corrie Ellie got so much better in the role as she grew and I hope to see her back one day,' wrote another viewer on Twitter.

But another wrote, 'Faye is staying this week. She's leaving next week lol.'

Who will Faye choose in the end and will the character get her happy ending? Tune in next week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.