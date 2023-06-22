Tom Cruise reacts to making over 10 billion dollars at the box office

Tom Cruise reacted with a trademark grin to the claim that his movies had made over 10 billion dollars at the box office. Yes, 10 billion!

The 60-year-old actor is currently promoting his latest movie, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. And during an interview with Entertainment Tonight he smiled as the interviewer told him that his last movie, Top Gun: Maverick was his first billion-dollar grossing movie and that over his career his pictures had pulled in more than an estimated 10 billion.

"I'm happy… I make movies for audiences and to see how much they enjoyed it," said Cruise. "It was very important last summer also. I kept calling the theaters and saying, 'You guys hang in there, we have Top Gun: Maverick, it's going to go to the big screen.

"And we’re going to have that experience for you and to see it open up the way it did, it meant a lot to me in so many ways. I want to deliver for audiences and to see how much they enjoyed it. To have the whole cast finally share it with the world.

"For me when we were in Cannes [for the festival], I was looking at them and thinking, 'I want you to have this experience'. I wanted them to have that kind of experience. That we all worked hard, we all created it together. So it was very special."

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick with Jennifer Connelly (Image credit: PARAMOUNT PICTURES, SKYDANCE AND JERRY BRUCKHEIMER FILMS)

It's hardly surprising Cruise has pulled in so much cash at the box office considering his CV includes Top Gun, Jack Reacher, Risky Business, Jerry Maguire and many more.

Now, all eyes turn to Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which features a number of incredible stunts, including Cruise's character Ethan Hunt riding a motorcycle off a cliff!

In the same chat, Cruise joked that the reason they filmed that stunt on day one of shooting the movie was that they'd know one way or another if the film would continue filming!

"We know either we're going to continue with the film or we’re not," laughed the star, who says he’s been riding motorcycles since he was a little kid. "Let’s know day one what is going to happen. Do we continue or is it a major rewrite?"

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One officially arrives in movie theaters on Wednesday, July 12 in the US and two days earlier in the UK on July 10.