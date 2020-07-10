'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley tapped to direct Universal's 'Little Monsters'

If you look at the venn diagram between people who like kids movies and people who like monster jams, the intersection might be larger than you think. The fact that Josh Cooley - the director of Toy Story 4 - will be helming a new Universal monsters project called Little Monsters is news for exactly those kinds of people.

Furthering the monsters love is the fact that the project will be based on artistic outlines and character designs from one Crash McCreery. McCreery's worked on projects like Jurassic World, Kong: Skull Island, and more. Basically - you've seen his monsters, you just might not have known it! The monster master will also be an EP on the project.

This new project is set to be live action, and will feature all of your Universal monster favorites. Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon can are all expected to make an appearance. Just, y'know... littler than you usually expect them to be.

Very little is known about the project yet, but The Hollywood Reporter reports that it's expected to be a "love letter to classic Hollywood and the history of filmmaking with a story that takes a multigenerational approach to the monsters."

The new live-action monster jam will be produced by Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films.