TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 22

On TV tonight, join some fantastic animals in Serengeti II on BBC1, look back at some of Ruby Wax's best interviews on BBC2 in When Ruby Wax Met… and the brilliant Baptiste comes to a close on BBC1.

What's on TV tonight

Serengeti II, 5.35pm, BBC1

One of the stars of Serengeti. (Image credit: BBC)

The spectacular scenery of Africa’s Serengeti, the stunning camerawork and the incredible animals themselves make this a visual treat. Like the Emmy-nominated first series, it takes us to the heart of several animal families and features some familiar faces including lioness Kali and elephant matriarch Nalla. There are joyous moments, but danger is never far away. A leopard mother must protect her cubs from a hyena and Kali’s cubs are at risk from the male leader of her pride who suspects they’re not his – he’s right! But it’s the weather caused by climate change that wreaks most havoc – a big storm is on its way...

★★★★★ JE

When Ruby Wax Met…, 9pm, BBC2

Ruby Wax revisits some of her iconic interviews. (Image credit: BBC2)

From Madonna to Tom Hanks, OJ Simpson to Donald Trump, Ruby Wax’s documentary-style TV interviews in the 1980s and 90s were always guaranteed to show her subjects in a new light and paved the way for interviewers like Louis Theroux. Now, years laters, Ruby is sharing her insights as some of the best moments are reshown. Tonight’s treats include watching Donald Trump display his true colours as Ruby attempts to hang out with him on his private jet, watching her bond beautifully with Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher and seeing Tom Hanks bent double with helpless laughter. It’s TV gold.

★★★★★ TL

Baptiste, 9pm, BBC1

Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste. (Image credit: BBC)

Ever since we met investigator Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) in the first series of The Missing, we’ve been captivated by his Gallic charm and relentless pursuit of the truth. Now it’s time to say ‘adieu’, as he and Emma (Fiona Shaw) face a race against time to prevent another terrorist attack. They’re certain Emma’s son Will knows what is planned but, as they manage to work out where Will and far-right extremist Andras are, danger is around the corner…

★★★★★ CC



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Chair, season 1, Netflix

Sandra Oh as Dr Ji-Yoon Kim in the new comedy drama from Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Best known as MI6 agent Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and as the no-nonsense Dr Cristina Yang in the long running medical series Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh plays an academic hoping to shake up a top university that’s then hit by scandal in this new black comedy. As the first woman chair of Pembroke University’s English department and one of its few women of colour on staff, Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra) has something to prove. But when colleague and love interest Bill (Jay Duplass) is filmed making a controversial gesture and the student body come out in protest, can Dr Kim save Pembroke and her reputation? Very funny and irreverent in parts, The Chair is top of the class!

★★★★ VW

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Young Victoria, 4.20pm, BBC2

Emily Blunt stars. (Image credit: BBC)

This engaging romantic drama from 2008 covers some of the same ground as ITV’s Victoria. Written by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes, it stars Emily Blunt as Princess Victoria, struggling for some independence in a stifling household. When Prince Albert (Rupert Friend) is sent on a charm offensive, what was meant to be the start of a ‘useful’ alliance sees the pair falling in love. A perfect Sunday-afternoon film.

Live Sport

Premier League: Southampton v Manchester United , 2pm (k-o 2pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League: Arsenal v Chelsea, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Serengeti II on TV tonight – amazing footage of some beautiful animals.

