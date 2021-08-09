TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, August 10

On TV tonight, there are some tricky decisions to make in The Secret Life of the Zoo on C4, Paralympian athlete Jonnie Peacock hosts an inspiring documentary called Jonnie's Blade Camp also on C4 and it's the final of Our Family Farm Rescue on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Secret Life of the Zoo, 8pm, C4

Malayan Tapir Margery gives birth in tonight's episode. (Image credit: C4)

It’s all go in Chester Zoo when cameras return for a new series, thanks to an outbreak of a deadly avian virus. Sadly, it’s already claimed the life of rare hyacinth macaw Miss Moneypenny, but if her lifelong partner, James Bond, is also infected, then the only option will be to put him to sleep before he transfers it to any other critically endangered birds in the aviary. Meanwhile, endangered Malayan tapir Margery is heavily pregnant, but her keepers fear the worst when her tiny calf is born motionless and not breathing…

Jonnie's Blade Camp, 10pm, C4

Paralympic athlete Jonnie Peacock. (Image credit: C4)

Olivia Harding was in hospital recovering from having her leg amputated after being hit by a speeding drink driver, when she saw Jonnie Peacock, who has a prosthetic leg, wowing millions of TV viewers on Strictly Come Dancing. It was a moment that gave her hope. Now the 12-year-old and four other young amputees will be training with the double-gold-medal-winning Paralympian in this new two-part series. Tonight’s first episode sees these inspirational young people start a moving journey to build their confidence and achieve personal goals, as their parents watch on.

Our Family Farm Rescue, 9pm, Channel 5

Adam helps farmers Will and Jess set up a new alpaca trekking buisness. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Adam Henson is on the Cornwall/Devon border, with Will, Jess and their two children, who need help finding a way to make their farm more profitable. As well as looking after 100 cows and 30 sheep, Will also has to work at the local agricultural college to bring in extra money, which is leaving him completely exhausted. After a visit to Adam’s own business, Cotswolds Farm Park, the pair decides to open an alpaca trekking enterprise. It’s a completely new venture, but one they are hoping

will secure a bright future for their farm.

Mr Corman, season 1, Apple TV+

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt stars as teacher Mr Corman. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock from the Sun) stars in this comedy drama as Josh Corman, a wannabe musician and teacher searching for meaning in his life. After breaking up with his fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) he’s been living with his best friend Victor (Narcos star Arturo Castro) and his mental health has taken a bit of a beating. His mother, played by An Officer and a Gentleman star Debra Winger, does her best to cheer him up, but usually ends up making things worse. Watch out for the innovative use of musical fantasy sequences, such as Josh flying through the night sky after a disastrous date. An honest and engaging 10-part series.

Ferdinand, 2.40pm, Film4

The bull with the big heart. (Image credit: Film4)

When a bull with a big heart is captured, he rallies a misfit team on an adventure in this animated comedy, featuring the voices of John Cena and Kate McKinnon.

Live Sport

Cricket: The Hundred, Manchester Originals Women v London Spirit Women , 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket: The Hundred, Manchester Originals Men v London Spirit men, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC1

Emmerdale, 7pm, ITV

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

