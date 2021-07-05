TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, July 6

On TV tonight, Channel 5 takes us on a tour of Agatha Christie's England, there's a new series of Forensics: The Real CSI, and the competition is hotting up in Bake Off: The Professionals. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Agatha Christie's England, 9pm, Channel 5

Fans of the Queen of Crime will love this tour of some of the locations that Agatha loved and featured in her life, and would go on to inspire the characters and murder-mysteries we know so well. From Beacon Cove in Devon, where a young Agatha swam with her nephew who nearly drowned, poignantly echoed later in her 1939 novel And Then There Were None, to her country retreat, Greenway near Torquay, the boathouse of which features in Dead Man’s Folly, this is a travelogue, history lesson and study of the author all rolled into one.

★★★★ LP

Forensics: The Real CSI, 9pm, BBC2

Forensic scientist Andrew Palmer. (Image credit: BBC2)

The gripping series following serious police investigations in real time is back with a complex murder case in Dudley, West Midlands. A concerned neighbour reports that a house is being smashed up and a man is being beaten up outside it. Forensics from West Midlands Police arrive and find the body of a man and a crime scene that extends over several hundred yards. When another injured man is discovered and later dies, and a nearby house is found to be a cannabis factory, you know this isn’t going to be an open-and-shut case.

★★★★ LP

Bake Off: The Professionals, 8pm, C4

Hosts Liam Charles and Tom Allen. (Image credit: C4)

The competition intensifies this week as the three best teams from both sets of heats vie for a place in next week’s quarter-final. First, they have to make 24 almond pithiviers and individual savoury brioche. Next up is a striking sugar showpiece with a futuristic jungle theme, to be served alongside two types of confectionery of their choice. Who will savour the sweet smell of success?

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Penguin Town, Netflix

The penguins join the locals in Simon's Town, South Africa. (Image credit: Netflix)

A delightful docuseries filmed not in the icy cold of Antarctica but in the warm climes of South Africa, where jackass penguins mingle with the local human population on the beaches of Simon's Town near Cape Town. As always, they are irresistible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Greatest Show on Earth, 11am, Film4

Charlton Heston and James Stewart star. (Image credit: Film4)

Cecil B DeMille’s Oscar-winning blockbuster sees Charlton Heston as a circus boss, and boasts a spectacular train crash besides thrills in the Big Top. James Stewart is a brilliant clown on the run from his past, and John Kellogg delights as a slimy villain. If you don’t mind the feeble script it’s entertaining fare. Look out for Bing Crosby and Bob Hope in the audience, munching peanuts!

Live sport

Wimbledon, from 1.35pm, BBC1 & BBC2

from 1.35pm, BBC1 & BBC2 UEFA Euro 2020 Italy v Spain, 7pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 8pm, ITV

8pm, ITV Coronation Street , 9pm, ITV

9pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

