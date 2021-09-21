TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 22
Jay's Yorkshire Workshop is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight, there's more feel good gifting from Jay's Yorkshire Workshop on BBC2, the royals pay tribute in a moving new one-off documentary called Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers on BBC1 and there's a thrilling new drama on Disney+, Y: The Last Man. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.
What's on TV tonight
Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...
Best TV shows on TV tonight
Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, 9pm, BBC2
The first thank you for Jay Blades and his team to make is a military-inspired desk for an inspirational veteran called Paul. After suffering his fair share of troubles, including homelessness, after leaving the forces, Paul set up a charity in Hull to help others like him, where he has changed many lives for the better. Also looking for a special gift is Lesley, who wants to thank her foster parents, and finally, a young local man, Qasim, is gifted a personalised snooker cue after he helped feed the people of Bradford during lockdown.
★★★★ JL
Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, 9pm, BBC1
On 10 June this year, His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh would have turned 100. To mark that milestone, the BBC began to make a tribute which was mid-production at the time of the Duke’s death in April. That film has been turned into a tender tribute, with members of the Royal Family, including his grandchildren, sharing memories of the longest-serving British consort in history. Filmed both before and after his death, it gives a unique insight into the husband, father and grandfather.
★★★★ JL
Y: The Last Man, Disney+
This twisty thriller explores the terrifying prospect of a world in which half the population is suddenly wiped out. Raising questions about gender and what lengths we would go to in order to survive, the 10-parter centres on the build-up to, and fallout from, a mysterious event that causes nearly every male mammal with a Y chromosome to fall ill and die. Meanwhile, new US president Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane) has to try to pick up the pieces and rebuild society. The first three episodes air from launch today.
★★★★ CC
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Sex Education, season 3, Netflix
Few shows have captured the pleasure, pain and passionate intensity of teenage life as exquisitely as Netflix’s comedy drama Sex Education. And as the third run begins from Moordale Secondary School, there are twists and turns aplenty as the fallout from last series’ shocking STD outbreak continues. Moordale’s nerdy but loveable resident sex guru Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, would usually be eager to steer his fellow students through any sexual crises, but he has vowed to stop doling out advice, and is involved in a surprising romance of his own. Joining the cast are Jason Isaacs as ex-headteacher Mr Groff’s brother and Girls’ Jemima Kirke, who plays Moordale’s cool new head Hope Haddon.
Best film to watch on TV tonight
Sicario 2: Soldado, 9pm, Film4
Following on from last night's Sicario, which was also shown at 9pm on Film4, this thrilling sequel, Sicario 2: Soldado, sees Benicio del Toro return as the US-Mexico drugs war heats up with some added terrorist trafficking.
Live Sport
- Ryder Cup Golf, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
- EFL Cup, Manchester United v West Ham United, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
Soaps on TV tonight
- Emmerdale, 7pm, ITV
- Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV
- Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4
If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…
Don't miss Jay's Yorkshire Workshop on TV tonight – another feel good episode full of heart-warming stories.
Happy viewing!
