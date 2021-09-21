TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 22

On TV tonight, there's more feel good gifting from Jay's Yorkshire Workshop on BBC2, the royals pay tribute in a moving new one-off documentary called Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers on BBC1 and there's a thrilling new drama on Disney+, Y: The Last Man. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, 9pm, BBC2

Jay Blades and contributor Qasim. (Image credit: BBC)

The first thank you for Jay Blades and his team to make is a military-inspired desk for an inspirational veteran called Paul. After suffering his fair share of troubles, including homelessness, after leaving the forces, Paul set up a charity in Hull to help others like him, where he has changed many lives for the better. Also looking for a special gift is Lesley, who wants to thank her foster parents, and finally, a young local man, Qasim, is gifted a personalised snooker cue after he helped feed the people of Bradford during lockdown.

★★★★ JL

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, 9pm, BBC1

His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. (Image credit: BBC)

On 10 June this year, His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh would have turned 100. To mark that milestone, the BBC began to make a tribute which was mid-production at the time of the Duke’s death in April. That film has been turned into a tender tribute, with members of the Royal Family, including his grandchildren, sharing memories of the longest-serving British consort in history. Filmed both before and after his death, it gives a unique insight into the husband, father and grandfather.

★★★★ JL



Y: The Last Man, Disney+

Who will survive the global wipeout – and why? (Image credit: Disney+)

This twisty thriller explores the terrifying prospect of a world in which half the population is suddenly wiped out. Raising questions about gender and what lengths we would go to in order to survive, the 10-parter centres on the build-up to, and fallout from, a mysterious event that causes nearly every male mammal with a Y chromosome to fall ill and die. Meanwhile, new US president Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane) has to try to pick up the pieces and rebuild society. The first three episodes air from launch today.

★★★★ CC

Sex Education, season 3, Netflix

Asa Butterfield as Otis and Emma Mackey as Maeve. (Image credit: Netflix)

Few shows have captured the pleasure, pain and passionate intensity of teenage life as exquisitely as Netflix’s comedy drama Sex Education. And as the third run begins from Moordale Secondary School, there are twists and turns aplenty as the fallout from last series’ shocking STD outbreak continues. Moordale’s nerdy but loveable resident sex guru Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, would usually be eager to steer his fellow students through any sexual crises, but he has vowed to stop doling out advice, and is involved in a surprising romance of his own. Joining the cast are Jason Isaacs as ex-headteacher Mr Groff’s brother and Girls’ Jemima Kirke, who plays Moordale’s cool new head Hope Haddon.

Sicario 2: Soldado, 9pm, Film4

Benicio del Toro stars. (Image credit: Film4)

Following on from last night's Sicario, which was also shown at 9pm on Film4, this thrilling sequel, Sicario 2: Soldado, sees Benicio del Toro return as the US-Mexico drugs war heats up with some added terrorist trafficking.

Ryder Cup Golf , 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW EFL Cup, Manchester United v West Ham United, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

